Nacha's Afinis Interoperability Standards Names New Board of Directors

Nacha's Afinis Interoperability Standards, a membership-based organization focusing on the rapid delivery of application programming interfaces (APIs) and other financial services standards across the United States, announced its new Board of Directors. A representative mix of industry stakeholders that is responsive to the needs of its members and the broader financial services ecosystem, the Board brings together diverse voices from large and small financial institutions, fintechs, solution providers and businesses.

"Afinis Board Members guide a strategic body of thought leaders and technologists who collaborate to identify the APIs the industry needs and bring them to market," said Nacha Managing Director, Strategic Initiatives and Network Development, and Afinis Interoperability Standards Executive Director George Throckmorton. "We warmly welcome our newest Directors, an impressive group of experts dedicated to transforming the industry through standardization."

New Directors include:



Alex Yang, Bank of America

David Chance, Fiserv

Camellia George, Koxa

Anita Brady, Oracle

Orlando Santos, Valley Bank

The Afinis Board guides the organization's strategic direction by prioritizing the development of standardized APIs, enabling intelligent innovations to advance efficiency, surety, security and interoperability throughout the financial services industry. These APIs are shaping the evolving payments industry by helping financial institutions effortlessly communicate with one another. For example, APIs developed by Afinis provide a standardized way for businesses to submit payment instructions and check on the status of payments, retrieve information about accounts and enable senders of payments to verify that accounts are valid.

Returning Board Directors include:



Roy Taylor, Commerce Bank

George Throckmorton, Nacha

Christina McGeorge, NCR

Rahul Desai, TD Bank

Deborah Canale, Wells Fargo

Afinis membership is open to all organizations interested in developing standardized payment-related APIs, regardless of size, type or location. Afinis' standardized APIs are currently utilized by seven organizations. To join or learn more about how Afinis enhances the efficiency and security of today's modern financial industry through API standardization, visit https://afinis.org.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. More than 29 billion ACH Network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/nachas_afinis_interoperability_standards_names_new_board_of_directors/prweb18636325.htm