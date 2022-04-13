Facilis Technology to Showcase New Products and Features at NAB 2022

Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will be demonstrating their shared storage solutions at 2022 NAB Show Las Vegas (Booth N1225).

Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will be demonstrating their shared storage solutions at 2022 NAB Show Las Vegas (Booth N1225).

"We are excited to be back at NAB in 2022 and to see our customers face-to-face. We will be demonstrating our shared storage solutions for content creators in the Digital Media & Entertainment market. Facilis continues to deliver innovative software enhancements to improve efficiency, security, and to further facilitate remote workflows", said Shane Rodbourn, Chief Operating Officer at Facilis. "While we expect lower attendance than previous years, this show will allow us to meet with many of our Resellers, talk with other vendor partners and gather feedback from new and prospective customers in safe and responsible environment."

Facilis WANLink Client – Facilis will have a technology preview of a newly-announced remote workflow feature based on the Facilis Shared File System. Facilis WANLink Client (Q2 2022) provides a secure, remote link to Facilis storage through the same Facilis Console software used in the facility. WANLink Client can provide secure storage access without latency and complexity of VPN and will be available at no additional cost.

With the WANLink client, the same volume attributes, access rules and paths are available across the internet through an encrypted link to the Facilis server in the customer facility. With the push of a button, the administrator can place secure volumes onto the desktops of remote workstations with no interaction from the remote worker. Bandwidth Priority settings can help remote workstations maintain better throughput when multiple clients are using the same server uplink.

"Our customers have been struggling with remote access work for some time, and any innovation in the market has resulted in solutions that are costly and not easily deployed." said Jim McKenna, CMO of Facilis Technology. "RDP and Cloud have served some workflows well, but when our customers want the same experience and access control on the WAN as they have in-facility, they can now use the field-tested stability of our Shared File System and new Smart Access Rules."

Facilis will be presenting version 8.1 at NAB 2022. The Facilis Shared File System is the core of the HUB Shared Storage workflow environment, and version 8.1 adds features never seen before in similar systems. Facilis Smart Access Rules is a graphical interface that allows administrators to add custom policies to volume resources, to provide or deny access for users or groups.

Smart Access Rules – Specific paths, folders and file names can be assigned access rules based on user and group. Different than traditional access control lists, this new feature enables:



Access rules on specific file types to protect critical assets

Create-only feature secures data after written to general ingest locations

No-delete options while maintaining project saves and overwrites

The Smart Access Rules feature allows the administrator to target certain file names to exclude from policies and modify the security profile to customize it for certain applications. Unlike simple ACLs, Smart Access Rules are built around content creation workflows, enabling active and working locations to be secured without interruption in production.

Delete restore – When enabled on a volume, a restore location allows the administrator to replace files deleted from users back to their original location, or flush them from the system.

Enhanced File System Audit – Enabling audit on a location will track user access down to the file level, for any action taken by a logged-in user.

New Platform Support – macOS Monterey (version 12) and M1 ARM Mac support with Ethernet and Fibre Channel connectivity.

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://facilis.com/

