Leading SMS Fundraising Platform Tatango Announces New CEO Kevin Fitzgerald

Company poised to help the nation's top nonprofit organizations and political campaigns fundraise billions via text messaging conversations.

Tatango, the leading SMS fundraising platform for nonprofits and political campaigns, announced today that its board has chosen Kevin Fitzgerald as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. Fitzgerald brings more than 25 years as a technology executive to the company. He succeeds Derek Johnson, the company's co-founder, who is stepping into the new role of Chief Innovation Officer.

Fitzgerald, based in Raleigh, N.C., joined Tatango in 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in 2021. In his short tenure, Tatango has more than tripled the number of organizations using its platform. These meaningful text message conversations with donors have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars being fundraised.

"Our company has seen tremendous growth since Kevin joined us, and it has become increasingly evident that he's the right leader to take Tatango to the next growth stage. Our mission is to help fundraise billions of dollars for the nation's most important causes using text messaging. Kevin shares the company's mission and I have no doubt that, working together, our company will continue to pioneer this new frontier of fundraising," Johnson said.

Fitzgerald began his career at IBM where he held several leadership positions across finance, sales and global market planning for a multi-billion dollar business unit. After 12 years with IBM, Kevin focused on high-growth startups and has worked closely with numerous technology founders, boards and investors building growth-centric strategies and teams to consistently deliver strong financial results. Kevin earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Pace University in New York and an MBA degree from Duke University in Durham, N.C..

Fitzgerald said, "I am honored to have been appointed to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Tatango. I am committed to extending our industry-leading position by focusing on markets that leverage our value proposition and deliver maximum ROI to our customers by helping them optimize donations. And, I am energized to continue building our world-class team, whether in our emerging innovation center of North Carolina or across the world, with people united in helping Tatango make a difference.''

The transition will take place April 13, 2022. Fitzgerald and Johnson will continue working in lockstep to support nonprofits and political campaigns with the technology, security and expertise needed to help these organizations fundraise billions via text messaging conversations.

About Tatango

Since 2007, nonprofits and political campaigns have used Tatango's best-in-class software to create meaningful text message conversations with donors, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars being fundraised. Made to serve the needs of high-volume senders, Tatango's easy-to-use technology ensures that every client has the features and functionality to fully realize the power of text messaging within their organization. Tatango is a privately-held corporation originally based in Seattle, Wash., with remote talent globally, and investments from the Seattle Alliance of Angels

For more information, visit tatango.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18615173.htm