BMI Imaging Systems Creates Digital ReeL Training Video Collection

With over 25+ training videos available, BMI provides its Digital ReeL users the ability to quickly and easily enhance their application skills or self-solve problems without outside assistance.

BMI Imaging Systems is excited to announce the availability of its Digital ReeL training video collection. With over 25 videos, the collection gives users a fast and simple way to improve individual feature skills and answer support questions on the fly.

The training topics range from general usability to administrative functions. Examples include digital microfilm movement, microfiche image selection, exporting documents from the application, redacting sensitive information, and creating users and datasets.

Digital ReeL is an ever-evolving software application with an increasing user base, and videos concisely answer common questions from those users. As many people prefer to interact as little as possible with support teams, the training video collection aims to provide that self-help approach for those that like this method.

Will Whitney, Executive Vice President, says: "With any software application, people learn and master it at different speeds. What we wanted to do is provide a quick way for our users to answer common questions within Digital ReeL such as "how do I export a document?" or "how do I add a new user to a group?". Even the classic "forgot password" is explained in a video because we get the question so often. Going forward, we want our users to be able to interact with Digital ReeL as effectively as possible, and a lot of times that means being able to avoid the wait while a BMI support tech responds to a simple request. This helps move us in that direction."

