Last Chance to Enter 2022 GLOBEE® Awards for Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service

Organizations may submit any number of entries for local, regional, and other offices all over the world. All organizations operating anywhere in the world – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit are eligible to submit nominations.
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) April 13, 2022
The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has issued a call for entries for the 9th Annual 2022 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence. We have expanded the sales and customer service awards program to also include marketing, business development, and operations.
Organizations may submit any number of entries for local, regional, and other offices all over the world. Categories are classified under the following groups:
- Individual Awards Categories Group
- Chief Revenue Officer Awards Categories Group
- Department and Team Awards Categories Group
- Organization Excellence Awards Categories Group
- Startup Awards Categories Group – Formed between 2018 and 2022
- New Product, Service, Upgrade, and Innovation Awards Categories Group
- COVID-19 Business Response Awards Categories Group
Nominees that are eligible to apply for recognitions include business owners, executives, and professional individuals at every job level, team, department, and organizational achievements including vendors with new products, services, and solution providers for sales, marketing customer service and success, support, business development, and operations.
Learn more about the 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/
A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Industry experts and end-users or consumers of products and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/sales-and-customer-service-awards/judges/
This year we are also recognizing Chief Revenue Officers who are responsible for growing their organization's revenue.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
