Volkswagen Pittsfield Offers a Range of Service Specials

Customers Can Come in to Get Huge Discounts on Services at Volkswagen Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) April 13, 2022
Volkswagen Pittsfield, a dealership in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, offers massive discounts on numerous services including Wheel Alignment, Oil and Filter Service, Brake System, Synthetic oil, and filter change.
As per the dealership website, there are currently several different service exclusive offers. Some of these are-
Oil and Filter Change- This service includes oil and filter change using up to 5 quarts of synthetic motor oil at just $95.95. A dealer multi-point inspection is complimentary along with this service.
The Pothole Recovery Special- Customers get $20 off on balancing and rotation of four tires and complete computerized four-wheel alignment.
Spring Service Special- This offer includes a discount of $15 on Volkswagen synthetic oil and filter change using up to 5 quarts of motor oil, rotation of tires, tire pressure correction, and wear and tear check. The technicians will inspect the brake system, fluid levels, wiper blades' condition, and microfilter and inspect and tighten all belts and hoses.
Volkswagen Brake Pad and Rotor Replacement- Under this offer, customers can get up to $25 off on a visual inspection of the brake system and install either front or rear genuine Volkswagen brake pads and rotors. Although, brake service may require additional parts or labor that are not eligible for this offer.
All the above-mentioned offers are valid till 30th June 2022. Customers should bring a copy of the coupons for these offers at the time of service. Interested residents of the Pittsfield area are encouraged to visit the dealership website and use all the ongoing exclusive service offers. For detailed information on these offers, customers can also visit the dealership at Volkswagen Pittsfield, 600 Merrill Road, Pittsfield, MA 01201, or contact them by phone at 855-628-4250.
