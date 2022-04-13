Top Bay Area Agents Priya Agrawal, Dana Hopfer Cohen, and Tal Klein Launch Rivet Real Estate in Partnership With Side

Priya Agrawal, Dana Hopfer Cohen, and Tal Klein today announced Rivet Real Estate and its partnership with Side.

Priya Agrawal, Dana Hopfer Cohen, and Tal Klein today announced Rivet Real Estate and its partnership with Side. The alliance will ensure that Rivet Real Estate is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.

Named for World War II icon Rosie the Riveter, Rivet Real Estate is a boutique firm that leverages skillful negotiations, superb execution, and phenomenal customer service for exceptional outcomes. Its founders are top-producing agents with backgrounds in real estate, engineering, architecture, consulting, and communications.

Klein, who has consistently been ranked in the top 7% of San Francisco agents by Broker Matrix for the past 21 years, said: "At Rivet Real Estate, we bring nuanced local experience and knowledge to the table. We are laser-focused on client results, as shown by our strong referral-driven business."

The trio represents buyers and sellers in an array of transactions throughout the Bay Area. Agrawal continued: "Our team is composed of thoughtful, data-driven allies who put clients' needs first, help them exercise sound judgment, and remain transparent throughout the process." Agrawal has closed more than $250 million in transactions and holds bachelor's and master's degrees from MIT.

Partnering with Side will ensure Rivet Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Additionally, Rivet Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

Hopfer Cohen, who has a background in international PR, concluded: "Our strategic partnership with Side will provide us with today's top technology and a powerful support team. At the end of the day, we believe this will empower our clients to be as knowledgeable and confident as possible in this complex market."

About Rivet Real Estate

Rivet Real Estate agents guide each of your transactions wholeheartedly, powered by their team's vast market experience, steadfast values, diverse background, and supreme dedication to you. They know that success in real estate is about making informed choices. Rivet is there for you with data-driven advice every step of the way while giving you the room to make decisions only you can make. They want you to feel confident in placing your complete trust in them and will stand by your side long after the transaction has closed. Discover how Rivet Real Estate is grounded in its approach, committed to exceeding expectations, and invested in each client's future at http://www.teamrivet.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

