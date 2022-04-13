Top Bay Area Agents Priya Agrawal, Dana Hopfer Cohen, and Tal Klein Launch Rivet Real Estate in Partnership With Side

Priya Agrawal, Dana Hopfer Cohen, and Tal Klein today announced Rivet Real Estate and its partnership with Side.
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) April 13, 2022
Priya Agrawal, Dana Hopfer Cohen, and Tal Klein today announced Rivet Real Estate and its partnership with Side. The alliance will ensure that Rivet Real Estate is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Named for World War II icon Rosie the Riveter, Rivet Real Estate is a boutique firm that leverages skillful negotiations, superb execution, and phenomenal customer service for exceptional outcomes. Its founders are top-producing agents with backgrounds in real estate, engineering, architecture, consulting, and communications.
Klein, who has consistently been ranked in the top 7% of San Francisco agents by Broker Matrix for the past 21 years, said: "At Rivet Real Estate, we bring nuanced local experience and knowledge to the table. We are laser-focused on client results, as shown by our strong referral-driven business."
The trio represents buyers and sellers in an array of transactions throughout the Bay Area. Agrawal continued: "Our team is composed of thoughtful, data-driven allies who put clients' needs first, help them exercise sound judgment, and remain transparent throughout the process." Agrawal has closed more than $250 million in transactions and holds bachelor's and master's degrees from MIT.
Partnering with Side will ensure Rivet Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Additionally, Rivet Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
Hopfer Cohen, who has a background in international PR, concluded: "Our strategic partnership with Side will provide us with today's top technology and a powerful support team. At the end of the day, we believe this will empower our clients to be as knowledgeable and confident as possible in this complex market."
About Rivet Real Estate
Rivet Real Estate agents guide each of your transactions wholeheartedly, powered by their team's vast market experience, steadfast values, diverse background, and supreme dedication to you. They know that success in real estate is about making informed choices. Rivet is there for you with data-driven advice every step of the way while giving you the room to make decisions only you can make. They want you to feel confident in placing your complete trust in them and will stand by your side long after the transaction has closed. Discover how Rivet Real Estate is grounded in its approach, committed to exceeding expectations, and invested in each client's future at http://www.teamrivet.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/top_bay_area_agents_priya_agrawal_dana_hopfer_cohen_and_tal_klein_launch_rivet_real_estate_in_partnership_with_side/prweb18609847.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.