Division of Chemical Health and Safety Names 2022 SafetyStratus Award Winner

The American Chemical Society (ACS) Division of Chemical Health and Safety (CHAS) has announced the winner of the 2022 SafetyStratus College and University Health and Safety Award.

SafetyStratus, a leading provider of user-friendly, cloud-based software solutions for Environmental, Health, and Safety (EH&S) management has partnered with the American Chemical Society Division of Chemical Health and Safety (CHAS) for over 10 years to recognize undergraduate programs that excel in the area of comprehensive chemical safety.

Following a joint nomination by the EH&S and Chemistry departments at the school, the University of Nevada, Reno was awarded the annual SafetyStratus College and University Health and Safety Award. The award comes with a prize of $1,000 Honorarium and will be presented at the CHAS Awards Symposium during the national ACS Fall 2022 meeting. ACS Fall 2022 will take place August 21st through 25th in Chicago, Illinois. On behalf of the University of Nevada, Reno, chemical management services manager Luis Barthel-Rosa will accept the engraved plaque given to recipients and then deliver a brief presentation at the Awards Symposium on a topic related to chemical safety.

This marks the University of Nevada, Reno's second win of this award, with the first in 2005. In agreement with eligibility requirements, the current lab safety program has changed in several significant ways since the award was previously received. Green chemistry experiments were added to the organic chemistry teaching laboratory curriculum. This change has allowed for safer conditions and a reduction of risk to students and teachers by decreasing the number of hazardous chemicals within laboratories. The introduction of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology has increased the accuracy of chemical inventory by enabling more thorough tracking of chemical waste removal, strengthening the chemical safety program across the university. The Safety Training for Academic Research (STAR) Laboratory, with a curriculum developed by EH&S staff, also helps ensure safety excellence in laboratories. Additionally, keeping up with a growing demand for safety initiatives, this year's nomination stated that "students are trained to incorporate environmental sustainability into their future professional activities and personal lives." These improvements showcase the growth of importance placed on safety programs across the globe. SafetyStratus' Customer Success Manager, Stephenie Langston, who began her career in infectious disease laboratories, summed up the need for recognition to continue encouraging this mentality, "When someone points out the improvements that a change brings, it motivates you to keep striving. Safer labs, safer practices. It may take more effort but getting home at the end of the day is what really counts. Taking in this mindset when you are already in a setting for learning is so essential. We are pleased to contribute to the advancement of safety in higher education."

The Department of Chemistry at West Virginia University was awarded this honor in 2021 for its commitment to student laboratory health and safety practice and education.

For more information about the award, including the full list of previous winners, visit: http://www.dchas.org

About SafetyStratus

SafetyStratus is designed by EH&S professionals for EH&S professionals. Our multi-level technology platform brings user-friendly, practical innovation to Environmental, Health, and Safety management in Academia, Healthcare, Construction, and Manufacturing. Our aim is to always be learning. We save lives and the environment by successfully integrating knowledgeable people, sustainable processes, and transformative technology. SafetyStratus has headquarters located in Plano, TX with an employee base of industry experts and leaders, spanning the globe. We offer 24/7 coverage from our ROI-focused services team equipped with digitally transformative technology applications for clientele support.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/division_of_chemical_health_and_safety_names_2022_safetystratus_award_winner/prweb18607822.htm