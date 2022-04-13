Decision Logic Hits the Road to Showcase Mobile-First Restaurant Software

The innovative leader of back office operations will be on hand at a variety of industry events this spring and summer to help show restaurateurs how they can boost profits and spur growth concept-wide.

With 2022 set to bring a return to form to many restaurant industry tradeshows and events, Decision Logic is hitting the road to highlight how executives and operators can benefit from a mobile-first solution.

The company, which provides back office management software for restaurant concepts, will be featured at a variety of industry events geared toward helping restaurateurs understand the exciting innovations happening in the fast-casual space.

First up: the Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC), happening April 10-13 in Phoenix, Arizona. From there, Decision Logic will attend the National Restaurant Association (NRA) annual event in Chicago, Illinois on May 21-24. Then, later this summer, they'll be on hand for FSTEC in Grapevine, Texas in September.

"We've made a lot of updates to our revolutionary back office application that we're excited to share," said Mandi Wooledge, president and Chief Operating Officer of Decision Logic. "The biggest change? We've gone all-in on mobile-first operations so that we can help managers get out of the back office and onto the floor greeting guests and assisting employees. This was the driving force behind our recent Digital Manager app update, and we can't wait to show future customers and partners these innovations and many more at events around the country."

The aforementioned Decision Logic Digital Manager app recently received its biggest update ever, with a brand new user interface that empowers managers with unprecedented visibility and control into their operations. Inventory, ordering, employee scheduling and more are now easily accessible from a phone or tablet, letting managers spend more time than ever at the front of house. Plus, this visibility comes with extensive reporting insights that enable executives to make crucial decisions to drive the continued growth of their brands.

Expect to see these exciting innovations and others at RLC, NRA and FSTEC. Decision Logic will be on hand to offer demos, provide cutting-edge insights on the state of the restaurant industry, and hand out some next-level swag to ensure attendees receive the ultimate guest treatment.

Visit decisionlogic.co for more information on upcoming events featuring Decision Logic.

About Decision Logic

Designed for fast-growing restaurant concepts with multiple locations, Decision Logic is a back-office management platform built for restaurateurs by restaurateurs. The Decision Logic solution features labor scheduling, a mobile management app, sales reporting, PCI security, and more, plus an industry-leading inventory and ordering tool that's been proven to reduce inventory costs and address waste variance down to the ingredient level. Decision Logic currently serves more than 50 brands and over 2,000 locations, saving operators nearly $40 million in food labor costs every year. To learn more, visit decisionlogic.co.

