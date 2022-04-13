Appcast to Host Preview of "Recruitonomics," a New Data-Driven Insights Hub, During Live Webinar

Andrew Flowers, labor economist at Appcast, will discuss a new initiative designed to help recruiting leaders stay on top of the labor market and share expert insights on current economic conditions
WHAT
Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, will provide a first look at Recruitonomics, a new hub of labor market insights designed to help recruiting leaders stay on top of the changing economy, in a live webinar on April 7.
Built from a world-class data set and powered by Appcast, Recruitonomics is the combination of labor economics and recruiting tactics, providing talent acquisition professionals with valuable content and meaningful data to rise above a difficult labor market and attract top talent.
Attracting and hiring candidates has never been more difficult. In addition to a tight labor market and intense competition from other hiring organizations, recruiters are also grappling with record-high inflation, a war in Eastern Europe and the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. With everything that's happening in the world, it can be hard to tell what is important for talent acquisition. During the webinar, Appcast Labor Economist Andrew Flowers will also analyze leading factors impacting the economy and labor market.
Attendees will receive expert insight on:
- The ongoing impact of war and the pandemic on the labor market, and whether the rapid economic recovery could stagnate from accelerating inflation
- Demographic shifts driving long-term labor shortages - a global phenomenon affecting Europe and East Asia, as well as North America
- Technology's complex impact on work: why automation hasn't displaced many supposedly vulnerable occupations, while the remote work revolution has just begun
- Government policy's immense impact on recruiting, from controlling inflation to managing COVID to utilizing immigration
Attendees are eligible for 1 SHRM professional development credit (PDC).
WHO
Andrew Flowers, labor economist at Appcast
A recognized expert on economic policy, the U.S. labor market and macroeconomy, Flowers brings nearly 15 years of industry insights and experience to Appcast. Prior to joining Appcast, Flowers spent nearly three years at Indeed.com as an economist at its global research institute, the Hiring Lab, and earlier, he was the quantitative editor and an economics writer at FiveThirtyEight. Throughout his career, he has produced more than 30 research reports and is often sought-after to provide insight on the changing labor market.
WHEN & WHERE
Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022
Time: 1 – 2 p.m. ET
To register for this free event, please visit: https://info.appcast.io/webinar/recruitonomics-data-driven-insights-for-our-evolving-world-of-work-pr
About Appcast
Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass. and New Brunswick, Canada, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world's largest job classified businesses. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.
