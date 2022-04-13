SUBTA Reveals Final Nominees for 2022 SUBTA Cube Awards

Costco, The New York Times, Netflix, DoorDash, FabFitFun and HelloFresh join coveted list of final nominees

Today, SUBTA, the Subscription Trade Association serving the direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription space, revealed the final nominees for the 2022 SUBTA Cube Awards. Leaders across multiple sectors including Costco, The New York Times, Netflix, DoorDash and FabFitFun advance to the next round of judging. The popular award program continues to be a staple element at the world's largest conference dedicated to DTC subscriptions and reinforces SUBTA's dedication to celebrating innovation and success stories at its annual event.

"Our Cube Awards ceremony truly is as good as it gets," said Chris George, co-founder and chairman of SUBTA. "The subscription industry is full of innovators, and this program emphasizes the hard work and growth happening behind the scenes at so many brands. It's amazing to see so many entrepreneurs in one room cheering each other on! Whether you're a startup or at the enterprise level, everyone belongs at the ceremony, and each category highlighted this year reflects that."

The Cube Awards ceremony recognizes leading businesses across 15 categories, including Best Customer Experience, Best Kids Subscription, The Community Choice Award, The Social Good Award and more. This year's program received the highest number of applicants to date with more than 500 nominations.

SUBTA focuses on educating its members on the six primary segments within the overall subscription industry. A preview of the final nominees for SUBTA's six core segments is as follows:

Best Membership: Costco

Best Media Publication: The New York Times

Best Streaming Service: Netflix

Best Digital Subscription: DoorDash

Best Subscribe & Save: FabFitFun

Best Subscription Box: HelloFresh

For the full list of final nominees for all 15 categories, visit subsummit.com/cube. Winners for each category will be announced on stage at the Cube Awards ceremony at SubSummit in Orlando, Fla. on June 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

"Winning the 2021 Cube Awards for Best Media Subscription helped us connect our teams' day-to-day product and engineering work with the industry excellence we continuously steward," said Ken Houseman, executive director of product, commerce at The New York Times. "The motivation that this award provided our technology and growth teams is incalculable to our ongoing success and momentum as we take bigger and bolder steps to build out our portfolio of paid subscription products. I want to thank SUBTA for continuing to bring new insights to how the industry at large operates subscription-based businesses."

For more information on SUBTA, visit SUBTA.com. Tickets for SubSummit 2022 can be purchased at SubSummit.com/get-tickets. For questions or comments, email letstalk@subta.com.

