On The Marc Media Featured in Entertainment Tonight's Coverage of Will Smith Oscar's Slap Scandal

Coast-to-Coast: Marc Silverstein weighs in on Will Smith's PR crisis, and how the actor can redeem his reputation.

"The apology tour needs to start NOW," said crisis PR specialist Marc Silverstein, president of On The Marc Media, during his guest appearance on Entertainment Tonight. "Will Smith needs to start fixing his brand. We all know his brand: good guy, great actor. Let's get back to that."

With his decades of experience on both sides of the camera — as a former television news reporter, former Food Network host, and insightful PR counsel — Silverstein was a natural go-to expert for ET's post-Oscars coverage of the slap heard ‘round the world.

"Smith is the latest poster child for crisis communications, and how he handles the situation will be a classic case study for public relations pros and students alike," said Silverstein.

One of On The Marc Media's specialties has long been counseling people in sensitive positions — CEOs, public officials and others in the spotlight — on how to respond when reporters are clamoring at their door or camera crews are camped out on their lawn.

Silverstein says there are vital steps anyone should take during a PR crisis:



Have a crisis plan in place ahead of time, just in case.

Get busy. The clock is ticking.

Fact-finding: Who? What? When? Where? Why? How?

Meet with a rapid response team.

Assess the situation and establish a preferred outcome.

Listen to your team's advice, even if it's hard to hear.

Communicate that plan and key talking points to all stakeholders.

Monitor and assess continuously.

"Crisis communications requires a steady hand, seasoned judgment, and a strategic perspective," says Silverstein. "I guess you could say Will Smith nailed the ‘steady hand' part, but now he needs to use his head and start mending fences — fast."

Video of Silverstein's comments on Entertainment Tonight: ﻿https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55VB95ZpJnU.

