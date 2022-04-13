Payway Partners with Green Business Bureau to Adopt Sustainability Framework

Payway is one of the industry's first payment providers to be GBB certified

Payway®, an integrated payment processing solution, announced today that it has partnered with the Green Business Bureau (GBB), demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and adopting a framework and strategy for the company.

"Payway is committed to environmental sustainability by following the Green Business Bureau's corporate framework," said Kimberly Miller, EVP operations and strategy, Payway. "With so many ways of going green, there's simply no reason not to adopt environmental responsibility as a core part of our business strategy. GBB's framework and online tools ensure our organization will make environmental performance and sustainability a priority."

Sustainability is a critical focus for many corporations today, and Payway is one of the industry's first payment providers to be GBB certified. Partners and customers can now be reassured that sustainable is a key priority for Payway.

"We know that 84% of consumers seek positive environmental commitment from the companies they do business with, and 80% of consumers now consider environmental factors before making a purchase," said Tom Permatteo, CEO. "We are excited to have a company like Payway commit to sustainability as it cements their focus and demonstrates their values and priorities. With environmental stability as a high priority for many people, it's important that businesses do their part to lower their carbon footprint."

The Green Business Bureau is the trusted authority in green business. GBB's EcoAssessment™ and EcoPlanner™ tools enables businesses, like Payway, to understand, prioritize, implement, and certify green initiatives and sustainable business practices. As a trusted third party, GBB will provide Payway with an official seal to validate and promote its green commitment and accomplishments.

"GBB members have shown that green business practices improve operational efficiency, reduce operational costs, enhance their brand, retain employees, attract customers, and drive sales. We are excited to be a part of the green wave that will have a major impact on the future," added Miller.

About Payway

Payway is a proven payment service provider that helps card-not-present and subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing leading to improved cash flow and significantly lowering the costs associated with accepting recurring payments. Payway has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments and provides their customers the most up-to-date security features. Payway built their user-friendly payment processing solution to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies they've served since 1984. For more information, visit http://www.payway.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18616814.htm