Payway Partners with Green Business Bureau to Adopt Sustainability Framework

Payway is one of the industry's first payment providers to be GBB certified
Danvers, MA (PRWEB) April 13, 2022
Payway®, an integrated payment processing solution, announced today that it has partnered with the Green Business Bureau (GBB), demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and adopting a framework and strategy for the company.
"Payway is committed to environmental sustainability by following the Green Business Bureau's corporate framework," said Kimberly Miller, EVP operations and strategy, Payway. "With so many ways of going green, there's simply no reason not to adopt environmental responsibility as a core part of our business strategy. GBB's framework and online tools ensure our organization will make environmental performance and sustainability a priority."
Sustainability is a critical focus for many corporations today, and Payway is one of the industry's first payment providers to be GBB certified. Partners and customers can now be reassured that sustainable is a key priority for Payway.
"We know that 84% of consumers seek positive environmental commitment from the companies they do business with, and 80% of consumers now consider environmental factors before making a purchase," said Tom Permatteo, CEO. "We are excited to have a company like Payway commit to sustainability as it cements their focus and demonstrates their values and priorities. With environmental stability as a high priority for many people, it's important that businesses do their part to lower their carbon footprint."
The Green Business Bureau is the trusted authority in green business. GBB's EcoAssessment™ and EcoPlanner™ tools enables businesses, like Payway, to understand, prioritize, implement, and certify green initiatives and sustainable business practices. As a trusted third party, GBB will provide Payway with an official seal to validate and promote its green commitment and accomplishments.
"GBB members have shown that green business practices improve operational efficiency, reduce operational costs, enhance their brand, retain employees, attract customers, and drive sales. We are excited to be a part of the green wave that will have a major impact on the future," added Miller.
About Payway
Payway is a proven payment service provider that helps card-not-present and subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing leading to improved cash flow and significantly lowering the costs associated with accepting recurring payments. Payway has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments and provides their customers the most up-to-date security features. Payway built their user-friendly payment processing solution to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies they've served since 1984. For more information, visit http://www.payway.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18616814.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.