Groove Cruise, The World's Largest Floating Dance Music Festival, Announces Its Upcoming Excursion Aboard Newly Remodeled and Award-Winning Ship

As its first expedition since the COVID-19 pandemic, Celebrity Summit is set to sail out of Miami from January 19th to the 23rd with the fitting theme of hope. Attendees will experience a private paradise party in Haiti, with an abundance of awe-inspiring activities, luxury dining options, and, of course, electronic music. Tickets on sale now.

After a tumultuous couple of years of rough waters, Whet Travel is back for an incredible 19th season and 35th sailing of Groove Cruise as the world's original and largest floating electronic music festival shines as a beacon of hope that things are getting back to normal. Between January 19th and 23rd, 2023, the award-winning luxury cruise ship, Celebrity Summit, will welcome aboard party "captains" as it sets sail for the trip of a lifetime, from Miami to Labadee.

After pivoting to successful virtual cruises during the pandemic, Groove Cruise returned to the high seas in supremely safe fashion this past January at the height of Omicron. Last time out, there was not a single onboard case of Covid, thanks to our rigorous safety measures. The cruise's theme will be hope, as a way of noting that, finally, the pandemic is sailing away, and we are back to enjoying the freedoms we love.

Once onboard, captains will be treated to 96-hours of non-stop electronic music from over 50 of the world's best electronic music artists on 9 stages hosted by the most cutting edge brands, record labels, and industry leaders, all with immersive and mind-blowing production.

Celebrity Summit is an award-winning luxury cruise ship that has recently been revolutionized completely to become one of the first cruise ships powered by environmentally-friendly gas turbines. Featuring high seas luxury, around-the-clock entertainment, and world-class dining in a safe environment, the ship is now one of the most technologically advanced globally after the fleet has had more than $500-million in luxurious upgrades, including:

● Extravagantly transformed Suites, Restaurants, Bars, Boutiques, and Casino

● Travel Weekly's Magellan Gold Awards for The Spa by Canyon Ranch and Penthouse Suite Design

● All-New Craft Social Featuring over 40 Craft Beers and Creative Cocktails

● The Retreat Sundeck & Lounge envisioned by world-renowned designer Kelly Hoppen, MBE, plus exclusive Luminae Restaurant with Signature Dishes from Michelin-Starred Chef, Daniel Boulud

Whether you like to indulge in food, sport, relaxation, games, or education, there are endless cruise activities. From health & wellness to contemporary art collections, hot glass classes to casino games and slots, croquet or bocce at the Lawn Club, pool volleyball, theatre shows, and so much more.

As always, there will be eight costume parties that have become a favorite feature of the floating festival, along with a wealth of exclusive artist and fan activities that get you up close and personal with the stars.

Touching down at the Labadee private paradise party in Haiti, Captains will gravitate towards awe-inspiring activities like:

● The Dragon's Breath Flight Line: the world's longest zip line over water at 500 feet up

● The Dragon's Tail Roller Coaster: coast down Labadee's mountainside at 30 mph

● Private Cabanas: unwind on one of the Caribbean's sparkling beaches

● Boat and Island Tours

● Parasailing

● Jet skis and Kayaks

● The Dragon's Cafe: a local eatery featuring Labadee's signature drink, the Labodoozie

Tickets for Groove Cruise Miami 2023 go on sale April 13 at 12pm EST and will sell out, so navigate over to GrooveCruise.com and book this bucket list adventure now.

About Whet Travel

For the past 18 years, Whet Travel has curated and produced more half-and full-ship music cruises than any other independent company. Partnering with some of the cruise industry's most recognized and trusted brands, the revolutionary company has executed more than 50 wildly successful events including Groove Cruise, Shiprocked, Motorboat, Zen Cruise, Salsa Cruise, Aventura Dance Cruise, and Groove Island, among others. Innovators since their launch in 2004, Whet Travel was named Inc. Magazine's No. 4 fastest-growing travel company in the country, has won the prestigious "Charter Partner of the Year" award from Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Lines, and has been featured in USA Today, Billboard, Travel Channel, NBC, Forbes, and more.

About Groove Cruise

Known as the world's first and largest floating dance music festival, Groove Cruise is the only music cruise to sail from both East and West coasts. It is a non-stop experience comprising four straight days of beach, pool and theme parties, numerous delectable restaurants, 24/7 electronic dance music, art installations, and exotic destination experiences. In addition to the standard cruise amenities, there are also artist activities, Whet Oasis Zen Experience, world-class production, and various onboard events that rival the best dance music festivals in the world. Groove Cruise is produced by Whet Travel.

About Whet Foundation

The Whet Foundation is a Florida based 501c3 organization that offers grass roots disaster relief for those experiencing hardships and creates exciting experiences for underprivileged children in South Florida, the Caribbean and Mexico. Through our Community Captains and Destination Donation programs, we strive to excite the lives of those less fortunate in a fun and engaging way while positively affecting an entire generation. In 2020, the Whet Foundation launched it's COVID-19 Relief Fund through the Groove Cruise Virtual Sail Aways live streams on twitch and have since accumulated over 9 million minutes watched and 1 million live views; this massive support raised over $50,000 for those facing hardships due to COVID-19 and was able to send over 250 relief grants and donate hundreds of face shields to multiple hospitals in South Florida.

