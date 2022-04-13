Green Home Systems Partners with HomeGrid to Expand Offgrid Residential Solar

Green Home Systems, a nationwide solar company that specialized in solar energy technology, has entered a strategic supply agreement with HomeGrid.
Who is HomeGrid?
HomeGrid is a leading U.S. provider of battery and energy storage services.
According to HomeGrid's website, "People vary. Their habits vary. At HomeGrid we offer products that are customizable to your needs. Our modular packages for homes and businesses make it easy to cater power storage to an individual customer. Our batteries are comprised of Tier 1 prismatic cells which makes it easy for us to stand by our 10-year, 4000 cycle, non pro-rated warranty. Our competitors can't match our quality standard."
Robbie Hebert, Managing Director at Green Home Systems, states, "We're expanding our supply agreement with HomeGrid to propel our shared vision of advancing toward a future where the world is powered only by the sun. Green Home Systems using the HomeGrid will help drive the adoption of more affordable and reliable electricity, powered by home solar and batteries.
Who is Green Home Systems?
GHS, founded in 2012, has grown into one of the largest, most reputable solar companies in the U.S. providing services to 22 continental states with plans to expand.
"Our goal is to provide excellent service with top-of-the-line products to every customer," shares Hebert. "We stay competitive by always offering zero down financing and low interest to our customers as well. We believe that it's important to make solar affordable as solar is not just a business for us, it's a mission."
