benjamin Momentum Accelerating with Strong Sales Growth and Successful Funding Pitch on ScratchWorks – Season 4

Innovative AI-driven Business Support System has record Q1 2022 revenues, continuing a nearly yearlong streak of double-digit quarter over quarter growth; CEO Matt Reiner Makes successful funding pitch to the ScratchWorks FinTech Accelerator

benjamin, the only business support system driven by AI and specifically designed for the wealth management industry, announced today record revenue growth results combined with a successful funding pitch to the luminary investors of ScratchWorks, the wealth management industry's elite fintech accelerator.

Growing adoption of benjamin's advanced design by leading RIAs is enabling advisory firms to automate much of the client journey from streamlining the prospecting process, simplifying onboarding, coordinating meeting scheduling and preparation, as well as ongoing client engagement and relationship management. The combination of these key features provides RIA firms with quantifiable and significant scalable benefits such as increased capacity, operational efficiencies, increased productivity, and client service enhancements.

"We're experiencing terrific results as advisors see the benefits of benjamin's innovative technology that synchronizes the RIA and Custodian tech stack to automate over 100 common workflows and tasks in order to bring efficiencies, scale and cost savings," said Matt Reiner, benjamin CEO. "Our mission all along with benjamin has been to elevate advisors and staff out of routine tasks so that they can leverage their true competitive advantage of personalized, human-based services and it is tremendously gratifying to see that starting to happen broadly across our client base."

Continuing benjamin's momentum this past month also included being selected from a highly competitive field of fintech startups to pitch live on stage at the recently held Barron's Top Independent Advisor Summit as part of ScratchWorks – Season 4. benjamin CEO Matt Reiner made a compelling pitch for the business case and potential of benjamin to the luminary investors of ScratchWorks, including Mariner Wealth Advisors' Marty Bicknell and The Colony Group's Michael Nathanson. Both Bicknell and Nathanson agreed to become investors in benjamin on the spot for a negotiated equity investment, subject to final terms and agreement by the other luminary investors that make up ScratchWorks.

Nathanson noted that, "benjamin's innovative offering addresses some of the key needs of wealth management firms across the nation, including technology integration, harnessing the power of AI, and ensuring a seamless onboarding experience not only for clients but also for the advisors who serve them. Combine that with a visionary leader and a powerful mission, and benjamin could be a real game-changer for the industry."

"Some of the biggest opportunities we see in advancing advisor technology are in streamlining the many operational tasks that can limit capacity for firm's to scale," said Bicknell. "benjamin, with its ability to coordinate and optimize existing systems, can be that missing link in the advisor tech stack and I see real potential for this innovative solution and am excited to be an early investor to accelerate its growth."

"Pitching live on ScratchWorks in front of the most successful RIA firms in the industry at Barron's was a big milestone for benjamin and I am delighted we were able to come to a preliminary agreement to work with some of the most well-known and successful advisory firms in the industry that are part of ScratchWorks," said Reiner. "This new partnership promises to further accelerate our growth and we look forward to delivering great things to our current and prospective clients. I want to thank both Barron's and ScratchWorks for this tremendous opportunity."

In addition to these successes, benjamin was also recognized as the most recent winner of wealthmanagement.com's prestigious 2021 Industry Awards Program for workflow automation / Business Support Systems. A judging panel of industry experts and luminaries recognized benjamin for its innovations in integrating AI into the advisor tech stack, as well as launching an entirely new category of financial advisor technology to automate many of the manual workflows that limit advisor capacity and firm growth.

About benjamin

benjamin is the financial industry's first ever business support system driven by AI which seamlessly integrates the software tools and data used by advisors and their teams to better service their clients. benjamin elegantly automates a myriad of time-consuming and menial yet imperative tasks, providing the advisor more time to foster value-added client relationships. The productivity gained by benjamin's presence empowers firms to quickly scale their business and profitability. Originally created by a multi-billion dollar investment advisory firm, benjamin is now independent, and used by financial advisors nationwide to better serve both current and future families. For more information, visit http://www.Getbenjamin.com



