HotelPlanner and Ventures Endurance Partner on Athlete Hotel Bookings for 115 Annual Endurance Races and Events

The deal is timed to capture additional market share as leisure travel and endurance & adventure sporting events return to pre-pandemic levels.

HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced a service provider partnership with Ventures Endurance, a subsidiary of Gannett's USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, to share revenue on athlete hotel bookings for more than 115 annual endurance and adventure races and events around the country.

Ventures Endurance, one of the largest event companies in North America, attracts more than 500,000 participants competing in more than 115 events annually. With marathons, obstacle races, cycling, and themed virtual runs, there is an option for athletes of all fitness levels year-round. Notable events and popular race series include RAGBRAI, the Rugged Maniac Obstacle Course series, the Hot Chocolate 15K/5K Series, the Essentia Fargo Marathon and the Statesman Cap 10K.

"This partnership is well-timed as leisure travel rebounds and more and more athletes are willing to travel across the country to participate in sporting events, especially the iconic events that Ventures Endurance is known for," says Bruce Rosenberg, President and Chief Operating Officer, HotelPlanner. "This deal enables athletes, and their friends and family, to find the best price and value for their hotel stay during competition, while driving additional revenue to event host cities."

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, U.S. domestic travel & tourism sector's GDP contributions could reach nearly $2 trillion in 2022, a 6.2% increase from 2019. Importantly, consumer travel sentiment is rebounding strongly as well. According to Destination Analysts, about 87% of American travelers have at least one leisure trip planned in the next 12 months.

"We're excited to offer an exclusive discount hotel booking engine to our individual athletes, teams, and their families and friends attending any of our events across the country," says Ronan Gardiner, VP, Event Sponsorship, Ventures Endurance. "HotelPlanner's proprietary AI-enabled booking engine, their hotel relationships, and their individual and group sales expertise make this a powerful partnership to save our athletes money, and to ensure their hotel booking experience is seamless and stress-free."

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner travel agents can customize all traveller hotel and accommodation needs from a single platform while providing localized advice. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates offered in unpublished private sale environments. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, professional and youth sports teams and franchises, universities and government agencies.

ABOUT USA TODAY NETWORK VENTURES

USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, part of Gannett Co, Inc., creates impactful consumer engagements and experiences through world-class events, promotions, races, and technology. We strive to exceed expectations, create unforgettable memories and drive value for our partners while leveraging our reputable institutions, including USA TODAY and more than 250 local media brands. Our portfolio includes the largest high school sports recognition program in the country, USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, and other celebrated brands including the Official Community's Choice Awards, American Influencer Awards, Rugged Maniac, Hot Chocolate 15k/5k, Blockbuster Bucket List sweepstakes, Amazing Teachers contest and more. Our events are managed with our proprietary ticketing and registration platform, EnMotive. The events and promotions that we build inspire pride in local communities and connect local and national businesses with highly engaged audiences. We are an industry leader and drive results from coast to coast.

