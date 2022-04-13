Cameyo Introduces Business Continuity Service to Ensure Secure Productivity in Case of Emergency or Cyber Attack

Cameyo Rapid Recovery Enables Orgs to Switch from On-Premises to Zero Trust Cloud Desktops and Migrate Existing Devices to Chrome OS Flex to Keep People Protected & Productive During Emergencies and Cyber Attacks

Cameyo today announced a new business continuity service designed to help organizations keep their networks & data safe and their people productive in case of an emergency and/or ransomware attack. The new Cameyo Rapid Recovery service runs in Google Cloud and provides organizations with a separate, secure cloud desktop environment from Cameyo that they can instantly switch to if their on-premises environment is attacked or disrupted, enabling their employees to maintain access to all their business-critical apps in case of emergency. Paired with Chrome OS Flex - the cloud-first, easy-to-manage, fast, and secure operating system - organizations can install Chrome OS Flex on compromised Windows & Mac devices to quickly recover the devices and experience the benefits of Chrome OS, all while continuing to access their business-critical applications through Cameyo.

Ensuring Business Continuity in Times of Uncertainty

The new Cameyo service, running in Google Cloud, provides organizations with an ultra-secure business continuity plan in response to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) recent "Shields Up" advisory, which recommends that "all organizations—regardless of size—adopt a heightened posture when it comes to cybersecurity and protecting their most critical assets."

"In this time of heightened cyber-attack risks, every organization needs both proactive protection as well as an insurance policy in case something does go wrong," said Andrew Miller, Co-Founder & CEO at Cameyo. "Cameyo Rapid Recovery combines Cameyo's deep expertise in delivering zero trust cloud desktops with the enhanced security of Chrome OS devices and Google Cloud to provide restoration of access for an organization within hours of an attack."

"The increase in cyberattacks targeting remote and hybrid workers has caused many organizations to rethink their approach to cybersecurity," said Amit Patil, Director of Cloud Security Platform and Products, Google Cloud. "We're pleased to partner with Cameyo to enable organizations to remain productive – both during and in the aftermath of a cyberattack."

"Often times insurance policies come with a significant price tag and are infrequently utilized, so it's refreshing to see two market leaders provide an affordable service designed to give organizations of all sizes peace of mind in these tumultuous times," said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Cameyo and Google are both known for their commitment to zero trust security technologies and principles, so the combination of these offerings is very compelling for any organization looking to protect their operations."

Bringing Together Best-In-Class Zero Trust Security

The Cameyo Rapid Recovery business continuity service leverages the following technologies and services from Cameyo and Google, each of which is committed to delivering best-in-class zero trust security:



Cameyo Virtual App Delivery (VAD) - Built with zero trust capabilities at its core, Cameyo's VAD platform is the most secure way to deliver cloud desktops. With Cameyo Rapid Recovery, Cameyo pre-configures an environment in Google Cloud so secure cloud desktops can be provided for an organization's employees within hours. If an organization's network or data is compromised, they can continue to give their employees access to all the business-critical apps they need to do their jobs, while maintaining separation from the compromised network.

Chrome OS Flex - Chrome OS Flex is the secure, cloud-first, easy-to-manage, and fast operating system for PCs and Macs. It enables organizations to experience the benefits of Chrome OS on their PCs and Macs, ensuring they boot fast and can be managed from the cloud. After a cyber-attack, this enables organizations to quickly recover potentially compromised Windows and Mac devices by installing Chrome OS Flex, maximizing the life of the existing hardware they already own and refreshing them with a modern, fast, operating system. This reduces e-waste while optimizing older computers' value alongside Chromebooks when new device purchases aren't possible. Chrome OS Flex is in early access, and organizations can try it out here.

Google Cloud - Google Cloud protects organizations' data, applications, infrastructure, and customers from fraudulent activity, spam, and abuse with the same infrastructure and security services Google uses. Google Cloud's networking, data storage, and compute services provide data encryption at rest, in transit, and in use, and its advanced zero trust security tools enable secure access to applications and cloud resources with integrated threat and data protection.

"When we faced a ransomware attack, our cloud provider recommended Cameyo as both an immediate incident response solution and a simpler, more secure long-term solution for giving all our people access to their business-critical apps from anywhere," said the VP of Technology & Operations at a large New York-based fashion retailer. "We were able to deploy Cameyo and give all our people access to our ERP system within one day. It's unfortunate it took an incident like this to get us there, but now that we have Cameyo in place, I can say that this is exactly the cloud-native solution we should have had in place the whole time. "

Cameyo is Chrome Enterprise Recommended

Google has certified Cameyo as just the third Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution for virtualization globally. Chrome Enterprise Recommended is Google's partner program for third-party solutions that are validated to meet technical and support standards for Chrome OS. To become a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, Cameyo worked extensively with Google to extend its solution's functionality, quality, security, and end-user experience. This helps organizations simplify the change management process and shorten the testing cycle for cloud technologies by selecting a solution that's already been verified by Google.

Pricing & Availability

The Cameyo Rapid Recovery service is available today to all organizations except for those based in Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, and Syria. The service costs $300 per organization, per month with an annual commitment. And due to the increased need for Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS) solutions in all businesses around the world due to the heightened risk of cyberattacks, Cameyo is providing all organizations with the first four months of the Cameyo Rapid Recovery service for free. In the case of an attack, organizations can quickly activate their environment in Cameyo and decide the number of monthly users needed at that time. To get started, organizations can request access here.

About Cameyo

Cameyo is the secure Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform for any Digital Workspace. Cameyo provides a secure, simple, flexible, and cost-effective cloud desktop solution for delivering all your apps – legacy Windows, internal web, and SaaS – to any device from the browser without the need for legacy Virtual Desktops or VPNs. By enabling organizations to provide their people with secure access to the business-critical apps they need to stay productive from anywhere, Cameyo helps make remote & hybrid work, work. Cameyo is a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, and hundreds of enterprises and organizations across all industries utilize Cameyo to deliver business-critical applications to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. As of February 2021, Cameyo has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +83 with zero detractors – 100% of responding customers would recommend Cameyo to their peers. To learn more, visit cameyo.com.

