Modern Campus Joins Community of Ellucian Ethos Connected Partners

New Modern Campus Destiny One and Ellucian Colleague Integration Further Enhances Student Experience for Continuing Education and Workforce Development

Modern Campus, higher education's industry leading modern learner engagement platform, today announced it has joined the Ellucian community of Ethos connected partners. The Ethos platform connects people, processes, and applications across higher education institutions, powering the essential work of colleges and universities.

Modern Campus worked in tandem with Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, and several mutual customers to build, test, and validate the integration between Modern Campus Destiny One, the leading solution to manage the business of continuing and professional education, and Ellucian Colleague, a comprehensive cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software solution. Integrating Destiny One with Colleague enables institutions to maintain a common student profile with bi-directional synchronization, report non-credit curriculum, student, registration, and grade information out of Colleague, and consolidate credit and non-credit records of coursework.

"Access to student data is key to engaging modern learners for life – our customers tell us that every day. With this integration, schools can deliver incredible online experiences throughout the student lifecycle, regardless of whether they're attending a traditional two- or four-year program, or a non-credit program," said Reuben Pressman, chief product officer for Modern Campus. "Attaining Ellucian Ethos partner status is a sign of the deep commitment of Modern Campus to create a rich ecosystem that removes friction for our campus partners. We're proud that our partnership with Ellucian continues with this latest integration."

The integration of Destiny One with Colleague is the cornerstone of a commitment by Modern Campus to create integrations across all products with Ellucian ERP solutions. In addition to its integration with Destiny One, Modern Campus integrations with Ellucian Colleague and Ellucian Banner include:



"We're pleased to partner with Modern Campus to deliver solutions that support a better student experience with integrated data – for all institution and program types, including for non-credit programs," said John Mullen, senior vice president of business development, Ellucian. "Our Ethos integration platform enables our business and data layer APIs to create seamless connections between both Ellucian and non-Ellucian solutions. The Modern Campus integration streamlines and simplifies key day-to-day student processes related to course catalogs and curriculum management through to campus communication."

To learn more about Modern Campus' extended partnership with Ellucian and its mission to propel learners throughout the entire student lifecycle, visit booth #102 at Ellucian Live 2022, April 10-13 in Denver, Colorado, or visit https://moderncampus.com/about/partners.html.

About Modern Campus

Modern Campus is obsessed with empowering its 1,800+ higher education customers to thrive when radical transformation is required to respond to lower student enrollments and revenue, rising costs, crushing student debt, and administrative complexity.

The Modern Campus engagement platform powers solutions for non-traditional student management, web content management, catalog and curriculum management, student engagement and development, conversational text messaging, career pathways, and campus maps and virtual tours. The result: innovative institutions can create a learner-to-earner lifecycle that engages modern learners for life, while providing modern administrators with the tools needed to streamline workflows and drive high efficiency.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/modern_campus_joins_community_of_ellucian_ethos_connected_partners/prweb18615168.htm