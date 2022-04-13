Siemon Unveils Innovative LightVerse™ High-Density Fiber Optic Cabling System

The Siemon Company announces LightVerse High-Density Fiber Optic Cabling System. LightVerse improves fiber network performance, manageability, scalability, and flexibility in data center and LAN environments.

The Siemon Company, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce its innovative LightVerse High-Density Fiber Optic Cabling System that improves fiber network performance, manageability, scalability, and flexibility in data center and LAN environments. Engineered for excellence with a range of sleek enclosures and panels, the fully featured LightVerse system is specifically designed to address today's fiber installation challenges, while also providing a robust, quality foundation for evolving network requirements.

Available in 1U Core and Plus versions and 1U, 2U, or 4U Pro versions ideal to support a wide variety of applications, LightVerse supports up to 96 fiber terminations in a single rack unit for any termination method, including pre-terminated, field terminated, and splice terminated fiber deployments. The system's wide array of transition modules, pass-through adapters, pre-loaded enclosed splice cassettes, and stackable translucent splice trays support unique network needs and multiple connector types, including LC, shuttered LC, MTP, SC, ST and FC. Integrated front and optional rear cable managers, cable strain relief brackets that can be mounted in different locations, and multiple cable entry points facilitate flexible design and installation options with maximum fiber manageability and protection. The LightVerse systems' front- and rear-accessed high-contrast sliding tray and integrated label holder, which can be accessed when the door is closed, ensure easy access, inspection, and administration of critical fiber connections.

LightVerse enclosures and panels have been designed with the user in mind and as a result they can easily be installed by one person allowing easier and quick rollouts and moves, adds and changes. Available with ultra low loss connectivity and support for multiple industry recognized polarity schemes, LightVerse modules and adapter plates combine with Siemon's award-winning line of Plug and Play trunks, traditional LC duplex jumpers, and innovative LC BladePatch® fiber jumpers to deliver a complete end-to-end ecosystem that unlocks the potential of high-density fiber installations. While designed to deliver excellent performance and usability, the LightVerse enclosures are also beautiful by design. The molded scratch-resistant transparent front and rear doors with tamper resistant latching provides a world-class appearance, while keeping your critical connections secure.

"With the ability to support transmission speeds to 400G and beyond for current, emerging, and future applications, fiber has become the dominant media in today's data center and is continuing to increase in LAN backbone environments. At the same time, businesses today are highly focused on avoiding risk, improving operational efficiency, and staying agile and competitive in the digital age," says Tony Walker, for Siemon. "Built upon more than 20 years of Siemon high-density fiber experience, the user-centric design of the new LightVerse system delivers the performance, quality and reliability customers and installers expect from Siemon solutions, while it also provides the ideal solution for protecting your network investment, delivering exceptional ease of installation and flexibility so you scale at speed."

