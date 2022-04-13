A Fly Ball Away From Fenway, Boston's Hotel Commonwealth Celebrates The Return Of The Red Sox With Six Exclusive Guest Experiences

New Family Fan Package Heads the 2022 Lineup of Baseball Season Offers at The Official Hotel of the Boston Red Sox

The most wonderful time of the year – in Boston, that means spring, when sunny days and starry nights greet the return of Red Sox home games at historic Fenway Park. Nestled in the heart of Boston's Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood, America's most beloved ballpark will host 81 home games this season. Just in time for Opening Day 2022, Boston's Hotel Commonwealth, the Official Hotel of The Boston Red Sox, announced its lineup of exclusive game-day experiences and packages.

The home of spirited luxury and Boston style, Hotel Commonwealth has long served as a second "home base" for baseball fans and guests seeking genuine hospitality and inventive experiences. Set against the backdrop of iconic Fenway Park, steps away from the action, Hotel Commonwealth welcomes guests with six customizable baseball season packages featuring surprises and special treats to delight fans both young and young-at-heart:

Family of Fans

New for 2022 – an unforgettable experience for budding fans and their parents, this overnight getaway offers the ultimate photo opp, with Pavilion section seating, a family welcome message on the Fenway Park scoreboard, personalized matching Red Sox jerseys and more. The package includes:



Overnight stay in spacious guest room with two beds

Four Red Sox game tickets in the Pavilion section with access to the Pavilion club restaurant

$500 gift card to the Red Sox team store to order personalized matching jerseys

Family welcome message on the scoreboard during the game

In game seat visit from Wally or Tessie to surprise the kids

Amenity basket of baseball treats

Overnight parking for one vehicle

Red Sox Game

This general admission package includes all the necessary essentials to enjoy a classic Red Sox game at Fenway. Package includes:



Overnight stay in a spacious guest room

Two Red Sox game tickets in the Grandstand section

Personalized message on the scoreboard during the game

Show Your Sox Spirit

For fans and history buffs, the ultimate insider's tour of Fenway Park. Package includes:



Overnight accommodations in a spacious guest room

A bucket of iconic ballpark treats and surprises

Four Fenway Park tour tickets

$50 gift card to the Red Sox team store to gear up

Keen for the Green (Monster)

A never-forget experience atop the most talked-about target in baseball – the Green Monster – high above left field. Package includes:



Overnight accommodations for two in a luxurious Fenway-facing guestroom or suite

Two game tickets located in the Green Monster seating

Signed baseball from a Red Sox Legend

Baseball inspired welcome amenity upon arrival

Personalized message on the Red Sox scoreboard during the game

Valet parking

Looking Fine, Fenway

Guests will enjoy upper-level seating in the exclusive State Street Pavilion Club with access to the Pavilion Club restaurant. Package includes:



Overnight accommodations for two in a stylish Fenway Park-facing guest room

Two game tickets in State Street Pavilion Club seating

Access to the Pavilion Club restaurant

Personalized message on the Red Sox scoreboard during the game

Red Sox-inspired welcome basket upon arrival

Overnight parking at the hotel

The Ultimate Play

This premium "Bucket List" experience features front-row seats in Dugout section 49 – arguably the best seats in the house – a pre-game tour of the park, luxury suite accommodations and more. Package includes:



Overnight accommodations for two in a Hotel Commonwealth's Luxury Suite

Two premier, front row game tickets located in Dugout Section 49, Row A1

VIP pre-game tour with access to the warning track and opportunity to view batting practice*

Signed baseball from a Red Sox Legend

Personalized message on the Red Sox scoreboard during the game

Red Sox inspired welcome basket upon arrival

Valet parking

$100 gift card to the Red Sox Team Store

Starting rates for Hotel Commonwealth's 2022 Red Sox season packages range from $409 to $2,359, including guest accommodations, tickets and experiences. Prices are subject to availability. For reservations, availability and ticket information, please contact Hotel Commonwealth at allreservations@hotelcommonwealth.com or call 617-532-5019.

The cherry on the sundae for any baseball fan is a stay in one of Hotel Commonwealth's renowned baseball-themed guest rooms, from the park-facing Fenway guest rooms to the Fenway Park Suite or Baseball Suite surrounded by Red Sox memorabilia and the company of good friends.



The Fenway Park Suite – This 700-square-foot suite features original ballpark seats on its outdoor terrace, along with a baseball mitt to catch a stray homer. Inside is a collection of priceless Red Sox memorabilia, including the #6 from the Green Monster scoreboard, originally given to Johnny Pesky when his number was retired in 2008. A signed baseball and vintage baseball cards from Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, Dom DiMaggio and Johnny Pesky are also on display in the room, along with other unique collectibles curated in partnership with the Boston Red Sox.

The Baseball Suite – This 600-square-foot suite decorated in vintage style features authentic baseball memorabilia, an impressive trading card collection and a library of over 40 classic baseball movies.

For pre- and post-game dining and drinks, Kenmore Square will soon welcome the Boston debut of three new culinary concepts from Blue Ribbon Restaurants on Hotel Commonwealth's doorstop, beginning with Blue Ribbon Sushi Boston this spring.

