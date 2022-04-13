A Fly Ball Away From Fenway, Boston's Hotel Commonwealth Celebrates The Return Of The Red Sox With Six Exclusive Guest Experiences

New Family Fan Package Heads the 2022 Lineup of Baseball Season Offers at The Official Hotel of the Boston Red Sox
BOSTON (PRWEB) April 13, 2022
The most wonderful time of the year – in Boston, that means spring, when sunny days and starry nights greet the return of Red Sox home games at historic Fenway Park. Nestled in the heart of Boston's Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood, America's most beloved ballpark will host 81 home games this season. Just in time for Opening Day 2022, Boston's Hotel Commonwealth, the Official Hotel of The Boston Red Sox, announced its lineup of exclusive game-day experiences and packages.
The home of spirited luxury and Boston style, Hotel Commonwealth has long served as a second "home base" for baseball fans and guests seeking genuine hospitality and inventive experiences. Set against the backdrop of iconic Fenway Park, steps away from the action, Hotel Commonwealth welcomes guests with six customizable baseball season packages featuring surprises and special treats to delight fans both young and young-at-heart:
Family of Fans
New for 2022 – an unforgettable experience for budding fans and their parents, this overnight getaway offers the ultimate photo opp, with Pavilion section seating, a family welcome message on the Fenway Park scoreboard, personalized matching Red Sox jerseys and more. The package includes:
- Overnight stay in spacious guest room with two beds
- Four Red Sox game tickets in the Pavilion section with access to the Pavilion club restaurant
- $500 gift card to the Red Sox team store to order personalized matching jerseys
- Family welcome message on the scoreboard during the game
- In game seat visit from Wally or Tessie to surprise the kids
- Amenity basket of baseball treats
- Overnight parking for one vehicle
Red Sox Game
This general admission package includes all the necessary essentials to enjoy a classic Red Sox game at Fenway. Package includes:
- Overnight stay in a spacious guest room
- Two Red Sox game tickets in the Grandstand section
- Personalized message on the scoreboard during the game
Show Your Sox Spirit
For fans and history buffs, the ultimate insider's tour of Fenway Park. Package includes:
- Overnight accommodations in a spacious guest room
- A bucket of iconic ballpark treats and surprises
- Four Fenway Park tour tickets
- $50 gift card to the Red Sox team store to gear up
Keen for the Green (Monster)
A never-forget experience atop the most talked-about target in baseball – the Green Monster – high above left field. Package includes:
- Overnight accommodations for two in a luxurious Fenway-facing guestroom or suite
- Two game tickets located in the Green Monster seating
- Signed baseball from a Red Sox Legend
- Baseball inspired welcome amenity upon arrival
- Personalized message on the Red Sox scoreboard during the game
- Valet parking
Looking Fine, Fenway
Guests will enjoy upper-level seating in the exclusive State Street Pavilion Club with access to the Pavilion Club restaurant. Package includes:
- Overnight accommodations for two in a stylish Fenway Park-facing guest room
- Two game tickets in State Street Pavilion Club seating
- Access to the Pavilion Club restaurant
- Personalized message on the Red Sox scoreboard during the game
- Red Sox-inspired welcome basket upon arrival
- Overnight parking at the hotel
The Ultimate Play
This premium "Bucket List" experience features front-row seats in Dugout section 49 – arguably the best seats in the house – a pre-game tour of the park, luxury suite accommodations and more. Package includes:
- Overnight accommodations for two in a Hotel Commonwealth's Luxury Suite
- Two premier, front row game tickets located in Dugout Section 49, Row A1
- VIP pre-game tour with access to the warning track and opportunity to view batting practice*
- Signed baseball from a Red Sox Legend
- Personalized message on the Red Sox scoreboard during the game
- Red Sox inspired welcome basket upon arrival
- Valet parking
- $100 gift card to the Red Sox Team Store
Starting rates for Hotel Commonwealth's 2022 Red Sox season packages range from $409 to $2,359, including guest accommodations, tickets and experiences. Prices are subject to availability. For reservations, availability and ticket information, please contact Hotel Commonwealth at allreservations@hotelcommonwealth.com or call 617-532-5019.
The cherry on the sundae for any baseball fan is a stay in one of Hotel Commonwealth's renowned baseball-themed guest rooms, from the park-facing Fenway guest rooms to the Fenway Park Suite or Baseball Suite surrounded by Red Sox memorabilia and the company of good friends.
- The Fenway Park Suite – This 700-square-foot suite features original ballpark seats on its outdoor terrace, along with a baseball mitt to catch a stray homer. Inside is a collection of priceless Red Sox memorabilia, including the #6 from the Green Monster scoreboard, originally given to Johnny Pesky when his number was retired in 2008. A signed baseball and vintage baseball cards from Ted Williams, Bobby Doerr, Dom DiMaggio and Johnny Pesky are also on display in the room, along with other unique collectibles curated in partnership with the Boston Red Sox.
- The Baseball Suite – This 600-square-foot suite decorated in vintage style features authentic baseball memorabilia, an impressive trading card collection and a library of over 40 classic baseball movies.
For pre- and post-game dining and drinks, Kenmore Square will soon welcome the Boston debut of three new culinary concepts from Blue Ribbon Restaurants on Hotel Commonwealth's doorstop, beginning with Blue Ribbon Sushi Boston this spring.
About Hotel Commonwealth
From its enviable location in the heart of the dynamic Fenway-Kenmore neighborhood, Hotel Commonwealth offers a true Boston experience immersed in local flavor and genuine service. The Official Hotel of the Boston Red Sox, Hotel Commonwealth is steps from the legendary Fenway Park, home to MLB games, headlining concerts and events, and is adjacent to world-renowned universities, medical and cultural institutions. The 245-room hotel has garnered prestigious accolades from Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, U.S. News & World Report and others. For more information, please visit http://www.hotelcommonwealth.com or call (617) 933-5000.
Media Contact
Murphy O'Brien, Inc.
310-453-2539
Camille Phillips | cphillips@murphyobrien.com
Stacy Lewis | slewis@murphyobrien.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18616628.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
