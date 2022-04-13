The Perfect Match: How Partnerships Can Streamline Your Next Clinical Trial, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about a recent case study that shows the importance of interoperability to reduce site and patient burden. Attendees will also learn the considerations for integrating multiple data sources to create a seamless patient experience. The featured speakers will discuss the strategies for navigating regulations in patient recruitment and decentralized clinical trials.

The patient recruitment needs of clinical trials are getting more complex in our diversifying population. The processes around recruitment are also becoming more challenging and the regulatory environment for patient consent is evolving. In addition, researchers are often faced with a multitude of logistical challenges to recruit, pre-screen and get consent from participants. How to find the right patients at scale while giving every patient a sense of individual comfort as they take part in clinical trials? From recruitment, pre-screening, consent and data capture, the featured speakers will discuss how leveraging the right technology and partnerships can streamline clinical trials.

The featured speakers will discuss a recent case study and uncover: the importance of interoperability to reduce site and patient burden; considerations for integrating multiple data sources to create a seamless patient experience; and strategies for navigating regulations in patient recruitment and decentralized clinical trials.

Join Simon Klaasen, Founder and CEO, Link2Trials; Sandra Töbisch, Senior Clinical Trial Manager, Essity; and Kimberly Tableman, Chief Clinical Development Officer, Castor, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 3, 2022 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Perfect Match: How Partnerships Can Streamline Your Next Clinical Trial.

