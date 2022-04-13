Emerging Tech Highlights New MIT Professional Education Course Offerings

New 2022 Short Courses focus on cutting-edge trends and innovations such as no-code analytics, large-scale graph analytics, and advanced data tools for Industrial IoT and Smart Manufacturing.

Emerging technologies and advanced analytics take the spotlight in MIT Professional Education's new 2022 short courses. These cutting-edge professional development opportunities are available to individuals and organizations looking to upskill key talent, enhance their companies' effectiveness in dealing with pressing challenges, and promote lifelong learning.

"Data-driven transformation is happening across industries; in response, AI and analytics are a key focus in our new offerings. We are seeing fast evolution and new advances taking shape, especially in the areas of no-code AI, graph analytics, sustainability and smart manufacturing. Our goal is to enable more organizations to upscale their workforce and take advantage of these timely opportunities," said Malgorzata Hedderick, Director of Short Programs at MIT Professional Education.

Registration is now underway. The new course offerings include:

1. No Code Analytics and AI – July 25-28, 2022

Lead Instructor - Tim Kraska, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT



Master key data science concepts and learn frameworks for translating organizational challenges into data science questions without code

Build predictive machine learning models in no-code environments, anticipate model pitfalls and shortcomings, and lead efforts to make data science more accessible within your organization

2. Graph Algorithms and Machine Learning – August 1-2, 2022

Lead instructor: Julian Shun, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT



Broaden your understanding of graph analytics and learn the critical tools and techniques needed for modeling complex relationships

Enhance your ability to extract valuable insights from large and structured data sets to inform business decisions, accelerate scientific discoveries, increase business revenue, improve quality of service, detect fraudulent behavior, and defend against security threats

3. Advanced Data Analytics for IIoT and Smart Manufacturing – July 18-21, 2022

Lead instructor: Brian Anthony, Principal Research Scientist, and Director, Master of Engineering in Manufacturing at MIT



Acquire core strategies and frameworks for using data-driven analysis, simulation, automation, and optimization techniques to improve manufacturing processes and deploy Industrial IoT (IIOT) systems

Put advanced data tools into action by designing, simulating, and testing system improvements based on information extracted from process and production data

4. Sustainable Real Estate: Economics and Business – June 9-10, 2022

Lead instructors: Siqi Zheng, the STL Champion Professor of Urban and Real Estate Sustainability and faculty director of the MIT Center for Real Estate, and Zhengzhen Tan, Lecturer, and Executive Director, MIT Sustainable Urbanization Lab



Delve into the economic fundamentals and business strategies of sustainable real estate development, management, and investment

Acquire proven frameworks for analyzing sustainable real estate challenges and solutions in real estate and financial markets

"As disruptive technologies continue to evolve and progress, organizations need to advance their knowledge to capitalize on these shifts. We are excited to add new MIT faculty and researchers to our programs to make their invaluable insights more accessible to industry at this pivotal time in global business. These courses will undoubtedly enable organizations and learners to be more competitive and succeed into the future," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education.

For more Short Programs offerings on MIT Professional Education, visit: https://professional.mit.edu/course-catalog

About MIT Professional Education

For over 70 years, MIT Professional Education has been providing technical professionals worldwide a gateway to renowned MIT research, knowledge, and expertise through advanced education programs designed specifically for them. In addition to industry-focused, two-to-five-day live virtual and on-campus Short Programs, MIT Professional Education offers professionals the opportunity to take online-blended learning courses and programs through Digital Plus Programs, attend classes abroad through International Programs, enroll in regular MIT academic courses through the Advanced Study Program, or attend Custom Programs online and/or in-person, designed specifically for their companies. For more information, please visit professional.mit.edu.

