PI's Precision Automation & Motion Systems Featured at 2022 LASER World of PHOTONICS

New precision automation solutions for optics and photonics, laser processing, life sciences, and semiconductor manufacturing – learn more at PI's booth B4#203 at 2022 LASER World of PHOTONICS.
AUBURN, Mass. (PRWEB) April 13, 2022
The world's largest conference and trade show on laser technology and photonics is back in person and serving as the backdrop for PI's new high-performance motion solutions for photonics, robotics, microscopy, and precision industrial automation applications. Held in Munich, Germany from April 26th to 29th, LASER World of PHOTONICS includes lectures and exhibits from the pioneers of the photonics world and anticipates more than 32,000 visitors this year.
Experience VR, AR, and Engineered Precision Motion & Automation Systems
In a novel symbiosis of physical exhibits and augmented reality, you can navigate through the application world of PI solutions, including optical communication, silicon photonics circuit test and manufacture, laser machining processes, and test and assembly procedures with nanometer precision.
Since it is not feasible to have all the large granite-based motion and automation systems PI can offer at the trade show, a quick overview is available here: Precision Automation and Granite Based Motion Systems Examples
The LASER World of PHOTONICS conference is definitely worth a visit and PI engineers will be on hand to talk about your motion control project and how PI can create a solution that enables you to push the boundaries of your technology while saving you time and money.
Can't make it to Munich? You can take a look at a variety of performance automation, photonics, and nanopositioning applications covered by PI system technologies.
Another way to learn about the latest motion control technologies is by signing up to one of our precision motion design webinars.
PI Americas
http://www.pi-usa.us | info@pi-usa.us | (508) 832-3456
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pi_s_precision_automation_motion_systems_featured_at_2022_laser_world_of_photonics/prweb18616125.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.