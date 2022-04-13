PI's Precision Automation & Motion Systems Featured at 2022 LASER World of PHOTONICS

New precision automation solutions for optics and photonics, laser processing, life sciences, and semiconductor manufacturing – learn more at PI's booth B4#203 at 2022 LASER World of PHOTONICS.

The world's largest conference and trade show on laser technology and photonics is back in person and serving as the backdrop for PI's new high-performance motion solutions for photonics, robotics, microscopy, and precision industrial automation applications. Held in Munich, Germany from April 26th to 29th, LASER World of PHOTONICS includes lectures and exhibits from the pioneers of the photonics world and anticipates more than 32,000 visitors this year.

Experience VR, AR, and Engineered Precision Motion & Automation Systems

In a novel symbiosis of physical exhibits and augmented reality, you can navigate through the application world of PI solutions, including optical communication, silicon photonics circuit test and manufacture, laser machining processes, and test and assembly procedures with nanometer precision.

Since it is not feasible to have all the large granite-based motion and automation systems PI can offer at the trade show, a quick overview is available here: Precision Automation and Granite Based Motion Systems Examples

The LASER World of PHOTONICS conference is definitely worth a visit and PI engineers will be on hand to talk about your motion control project and how PI can create a solution that enables you to push the boundaries of your technology while saving you time and money.

Can't make it to Munich? You can take a look at a variety of performance automation, photonics, and nanopositioning applications covered by PI system technologies.

Another way to learn about the latest motion control technologies is by signing up to one of our precision motion design webinars.

