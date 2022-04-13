Cross Insurance Awarded 2021 Frankenmuth Insurance Agency of the Year

Frankenmuth Insurance has named Cross Insurance their 2021 top-performing agency partner based on profitability, growth, and policy retention.

Frankenmuth Insurance has named Cross Insurance of Bangor, Maine, as the 2021 Agency of the Year. In agencies located in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, Cross Insurance represents Patriot Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Frankenmuth Insurance. The award is presented annually to one agency with overall top performance in profitability, growth, and policy retention. Cross Insurance has been appointed with Patriot Insurance Company since 1993 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Premier independent insurance agency partners.

"It is an honor to present Cross Insurance with the highest award at our company, 2021 Agency of the Year," said Frankenmuth Insurance President and CEO Fred Edmond. "Cross Insurance and its dedicated team have achieved outstanding results through hard work and commitment to our mutual customers. This is the second time since Patriot Insurance Company merged with our company in 2007 that an agency from the Northeast has earned this distinction. Congratulations to our partners and friends at Cross Insurance!"

Established in 1954, Cross Insurance is a family-owned insurance agency with over 50 branches throughout the Northeast.

"We believe in building winning partnerships to protect your team for tomorrow. It's obvious that an award like this does not happen without the contributions from many on the team," said Cross Insurance President Chris Sharpe. "Our internal and external partners are to be commended for allowing us to enjoy this success with Patriot Insurance Company. We look forward to repeating next year."

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Insurance exists to provide peace of mind, and Frankenmuth Insurance has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 150 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice. We partner exclusively with more than 700 independent agencies to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. Headquartered in Frankenmuth, Michigan and doing business in 15 states, Frankenmuth Insurance is financially sound, with $2 billion in assets. The company has an AM Best rating of "A" (Excellent). For more information, visit: fmins.com.

About Patriot Insurance

Patriot Insurance has been providing peace of mind for families and businesses in New England for over 50 years. Headquartered in Yarmouth, Maine, we are a regional carrier offering business, home, auto, life, and surety products backed by local, autonomous claims, loss control, and underwriting teams. Since 2007, we have partnered with Frankenmuth Insurance, a longstanding company founded in Michigan in 1868. Patriot Insurance is financially sound, with an AM Best rating of "A" (Excellent).

About Cross Insurance

Cross Insurance is a family-owned insurance agency with over 50 branches throughout the Northeast. Established at the kitchen table of Woodrow Cross in 1954, today we have become one of New England's largest independent insurance intermediaries. In 2021, we were named the 3rd Largest Insurance Broker in Massachusetts. Since our founding, we have successfully acquired over 150 operations, increasing our footprint on the Northeast. With over 1,000 employees and counting, our friendly and knowledgeable team is ready and capable to provide insurance solutions to fit your unique situation.

