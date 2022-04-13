The Crowley Company Selected to Represent ROWE Large Format Scanners in North America and the UK

Crowley utilizes ROWE scanners in its digital imaging division and has experienced the ROWE productivity, image quality and ease of use firsthand.
FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) April 13, 2022
The Crowley Company (Crowley) has been tapped by ROTH + WEBER GmbH to represent its innovative large format ROWE scan systems in North America and the United Kingdom. The ROWE scan systems digitize large format still media up to 60" in width and are ideal for those with blueprints, newspapers, maps, plats, posters and other large flat media to preserve and digitize.
"The ROWE scan systems are a perfect pairing with The Crowley Company's core business," says Matthew McCabe, Crowley's vice president of sales and marketing. "For more than 40 years, we've worked with public and private organizations to preserve their records and archives – first via analog with microfilm and now via the digitization of all still media. We utilize ROWE scanners in our own digital imaging division and have experienced the ROWE productivity, image quality and ease of use firsthand. It's an obvious next step for us to offer the popular ROWE 450i and ROWE 850i models to our customers."
Notes ROTH + WEBER CEO Gerhard Bäcker, "We are very pleased to welcome The Crowley Company as a new ROWE distributor and to be represented with the ROWE Scan Series in their product portfolio. We are looking forward to a successful cooperation with a strong partner."
Crowley will offer the ROWE 450i and 850i large format scanner series as well as the ROWE VarioFold Compact high-volume document folding machine. The 450i scanner series has three models with a maximum scan width of 44 inches; the 850i scanner series can scan up to 60 inches in width and has a depth adjustment to allow for the easy scanning of materials up to one inch thick, such as foam core. For both scanner series, the length of the media is unlimited. The VarioFold is an effective production tool that can be used online and off to automate various paper folding processes.
About The Crowley Company
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.
About ROTH + WEBER
ROTH + WEBER GmbH develops and manufactures digital reprographic systems and has specialized in the wide format segment for more than 60 years. In 2019, the company was name to the German-centric Top 100 Innovator award.
