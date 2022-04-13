Verinovum names Microsoft Industry Clouds' Sean Alexander to Board of Directors

Technology leader to advise Verinovum's executive team and Board of Directors on advancing the company's technical strategy and purpose-driven data curation initiatives

Sean Alexander, Principal Director, Industry Clouds at Microsoft, has been appointed to the Verinovum Board of Directors. Verinovum is a health data curation and enrichment technology company focused on helping healthcare organizations make data more usable, powerful, and valuable. Mr. Alexander will advise Verinovum's executive team and Board of Directors on advancing the company's technical strategy and purpose-driven data curation initiatives.

As Principal Director for Industry Clouds at Microsoft, Mr. Alexander oversees global business and technical strategy. For over 20 years, he has led multidisciplinary teams working on advanced solutions including Windows, Xbox, Microsoft AI, developer tools, and enterprise platforms. Over the years he has been recognized with multiple patents and a technical Emmy® award for his work.

"We are honored to have such a distinguished technology leader join our Board of Directors as an advisor. Sean will provide invaluable insight that will inform Verinovum's growth trajectory for the foreseeable future," said Mark McCurry, President, and CEO of Verinovum. "His passion for strategy, development, and equity will truly augment Verinovum's mission to empower and enable payers and providers to deliver better patient outcomes and avoid unnecessary cost."

Before joining Microsoft, Mr. Alexander co-founded three internet startups, including a tech incubator advancing early web usage and streaming media technology via grants from Microsoft and Williams Corp. This early pioneering work would lead Mr. Alexander to help found multiple business and product lines at Microsoft for which he was a regular presenter at public and private events with the Chairman and multiple CEOs of Microsoft.

Mr. Alexander is also a trustee of his alma mater, The University of Tulsa, a graduate of the joint Microsoft/Kellogg School of Business Leadership Program, and a member of the Executive Leadership Council of Tulsa Innovation Labs.

About Verinovum

Verinovum is a market leader in clinical data curation and enrichment, enabling payers, providers, and partner organizations to improve operating performance and quality with actionable data. By delivering clean, complete, and accurate data, Verinovum supports healthcare organizations in their efforts to access the right information, in the right format, at the right time, so it may be tailored and curated to fulfill specific use cases and achieve mission-critical clinical and business goals. Discover more at Verinovum.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/verinovum_names_microsoft_industry_clouds_sean_alexander_to_board_of_directors/prweb18615004.htm