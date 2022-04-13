Alcatraz AI Confirmed to Showcase the Rock at IFSEC 2022

Showcasing Autonomous Access Control Solution at IFSEC

Alcatraz AI, a leader in physical security AI technologies, announced today they will be showcasing autonomous access control technology at IFSEC International 2022 (Booth IF2605). Alcatraz AI has redefined secure access control delivering intelligence at the door to make your face your credential. The Alcatraz AI Rock, a touchless biometric device, utilizes facial authentication to grant highly secure and frictionless entry to modernize and improve access control systems. The security conference will be taking place at the ExCeL London venue in London, the United Kingdom from May 17 to 19, 2022. This is Alcatraz AI's first time attending the conference.

Thousands of global security experts attend IFSEC International, Europe's largest and longest running security event, to discover innovative technologies and solutions and connect with the entire security community. Alcatraz AI will be demonstrating their identification technology that incorporates artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the uniqueness of the human face to gain access to secured spaces. The Rock makes it simple for businesses to protect spaces with features like tailgating detection, multi-factor authentication, and video at the door. The Rock can authenticate users in real time using 3D face mapping and deep neural networks, ensuring the protection of personnel, intellectual property, and precious assets.

Alcatraz AI solutions are developed and designed with privacy at its core. Our technology focuses on privacy, compliance and data security with end-to-end encryption and on-prem option and is in accordance with the Privacy by Design. We have been certified by national and international testing standards. We are committed to protecting privacy with the highest possible level of data protection for identity verification.

"At Alcatraz AI, we are passionate about creating autonomous access control with our facial authentication technology which incorporates artificial intelligence and data analytics that provides precise identity verification at every door," stated Tina D'Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI. "With our rapid international growth, we are thrilled to showcase our enterprise-grade access control solutions at IFSEC International."

To learn more about Alcatraz AI (Booth IF2605), please visit: https://www.alcatraz.ai/events/alcatraz-ai-at-ifsec

About Alcatraz AI:

Alcatraz AI transforms access control by leveraging artificial intelligence and analytics to make powerful decisions at the edge, where your face becomes your credential. Alcatraz's facial authentication technology and intelligent tailgating detection enable enterprises to innovate and future-proof their security strategy. Our state-of-the-art product, the Rock, is designed to be easy to deploy on any access control system, providing an enterprise-grade security solution to protect businesses, people, and assets. Visit http://www.alcatraz.ai for more information and follow the company's updates on LinkedIn.

