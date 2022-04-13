PeerTracks Presents 360 Reality Audio Streaming Application

Soft launch of PeerTracks' 360 Reality Audio Today.

We are proud to announce the addition of PeerTracks to the ecosystem of Sony's 360 Reality Audio as a verified streaming player partner. PeerTracks' system is capable of decoding audio and video content in 360 Reality Audio. With 360 Reality Audio, audio and video content has never felt so immersive and so real.

A pioneer in the Blockchain music space, PeerTracks has been operating since 2015. Their PeerTracks music streaming service created an environment where an artist's work would generate the funds to pay that artist a considerable amount more than traditional streaming services. PeerTracks CEO and Music Producer Eddie Corral pivoted to immersive audio in 2020 and worked with Sony. Corral explains "Today we are expanding into the immersive sound format, we are working with music streamers, distribution services, labels and other music organizations to help expand available content. We've built a gateway to help grow the ecosystem, providing an opportunity for creators to remix old catalogs and create new music in 360 Reality Audio. The way the remix format came into the marketplace decades ago, but this time in an immersive sound format".

MusicXR, the processing arm of PeerTracks, will be the creation/conversion service to help build the of 360 Reality Audio. MusicXR has its own in-house team of producers who are consistently creating and converting new and old stereo mixes and remixes to the new format. MusicXR will vet and verify creator content, consult and set up distribution for the artist/label. MusicXR will bring a new revenue stream to artists, creators and labels. MusicXR are able to wrap content in NFT drops i.e. one of kind music and/or recorded live concerts in 360 Reality Audio – ready for any headphones.

MusicXR has built an instant royalty system on blockchain for accurate, transparent accounting. Blockchain allows for the addition of a secure accounting layer that keeps track of everything – the chain allows the writing of smart contracts for exclusive music mixes, instant royalty payments and NFT's in 360 Reality Audio." PeerTracks is ramping up, producing exclusive content in 360 Reality Audio and working with independent and major label artists. PeerTracks and Music XR will work with independent creators to populate a distribution pipeline for their content in 360 Reality Audio, as they build a repository of properly formatted music for gaming companies, radio stations and more.

Features will roll out in phases…

Phase One – App launches with Music and Video in 360 Reality Audio with a radio function

Phase Two – NFTs and an NFT marketplace added to the app

Phase Three – VR/AR Virtual Reality capabilities added to the app

Phase Four – VR/NFT Merchandise Portal added to the app

Phase Five – Sponsored Giveaways added to the app. All this functionality in the palm of your hand!

PeerTracks: http://www.PeerTracks.com MusicXR: http://www.MusicXR.com

What is 360 Reality Audio?

360 Reality Audio is a new immersive music experience that uses Sony‘s object-based 360 Spatial Sound technology. Individual sounds such as vocals, chorus, piano, guitar, bass and even sounds of the live audience can be placed in a 360 spherical sound field, giving artists and creators a new way to express their creativity.

https://electronics.sony.com/360-reality-audio

Compatible Devices

360 Reality Audio can be experienced with any headphones with compatible online music services. Additionally, 360 Reality Audio certified headphones and companion application can optimize users' experience by analyzing users' individual ear shape, and users can enjoy the ultimate immersive music experience.

