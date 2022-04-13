The Moreno Valley area customers looking to purchase a compact car should check out the 2022 Hyundai Elantra at Hyundai of Moreno Valley.

The newly redesigned Hyundai Elantra arrives at the Hyundai of Moreno Valley dealership and is ready for purchase at an affordable price. This compact car is designed for people who want a smaller, mid-sized sedan with plenty of features and power. With an eye-catching design and the latest safety features, the Hyundai Elantra has an amazing price-to-value ratio that makes it the perfect car for individuals. Interested customers are encouraged to browse the dealership's website: https://www.hyundaiofmorenovalley.com/ to learn more about its key features.

The Elantra boasts a sense of style and elegance along with its modern design. It has a 2-liter Inline 4- Cylinder that produces 147 hp of engine power and 132 lb.-ft. of torque. It means the car can power through the road at high speeds while maintaining stability. The i-ASSIST provides information through voice command, making it easy to use when driving or even at home. It has a 360-degree camera that can detect objects and track people in the car while they are driving. The safety features such as airbags, side-impact beams and anti-lock brakes ensure that the driver can easily control the car while driving on any road.

To learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Elantra, potential customers can directly contact the dealership at 951-900-4248. Those who want to get behind the wheel can visit the dealership located at 27500 Eucalyptus Ave., Moreno Valley, CA.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_2022_hyundai_elantra_is_now_available_at_the_hyundai_of_moreno_valley_dealership/prweb18617050.htm