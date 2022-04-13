Pulsonix PCB Design Adds 3D Collision Detection for Multi-board and Board Folding in Version 12.0

Pulsonix version 12.0 adds new capabilities, significant speed improvements, and highly requested usability enhancements.

Pulsonix™ (http://www.pulsonix.com), the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) company delivering technology-leading PCB design solutions, today announced the release of Pulsonix version 12.0, which adds new capabilities, significant speed improvements, and highly requested usability enhancements. "Version 12.0 offers a significant step up for our users in the areas of the PCB design process that they say would benefit them the most," said Bob Williams, marketing director for Pulsonix. "The new 3D design features along with 64-bit processing and multi-core support allow our designers to quickly visualize design changes in 3D even with large designs and stacked boards."

Pulsonix 3D capabilities now include 3D collision detection for both multi-board designs and board folding. This allows designers to visualize boards in a stacked or folded configuration and to verify boards and components fit together in the intended space. Automated clash detection will flag any space violations, and there is a new capability that allows designers to ignore clashes that are intended for known connection points like plugs and sockets.

These new 3D capabilities are integrated into a new consolidated 3D design menu that organizes setup and operation for a more intuitive workflow. This simplifies the interface and enables new functionality while minimizing complexity.

Pulsonix 12.0 is significantly faster due to the new 64-bit implementation and additional multi-threading capabilities to speed up time-consuming functions. Two specific examples are 1) users with large designs will see significant speed ups due to the increased 64-bit address space and multi-threading for library access, and 2) 3D rendering is now multi-threaded meaning 3D viewing and STEP output can be spread across multiple cores and completed in less than half the time.

"Another common request is Dark Mode for the user interface," added Williams. "Not only does the new Dark Mode option change to a dark background scheme, but we also swap out all toolbar icons to a set that is more compatible with Dark Mode. Whether it's for less eye strain, lower power consumption, or just aesthetics, I'm sure Dark Mode will be a popular feature."

Additional Rules and DRC checking add new functionality to the Interactive High-Speed option. With new rules such as stub routing length, loop antenna, return path, SMD to corner, and SMD to plane rules, more precision when designing critical advanced circuits can be achieved. Additional enhancements to the editing of differential pair tracks further endorse the precision of Pulsonix.

"With almost 100 documentable additions and changes, Pulsonix Version 12.0 is a significant release with advanced technology and features that directly benefit our customers," added Williams.

To see a complete list of all the enhancements to the Pulsonix 12.0 release, visit http://www.pulsonix.com/latestversion.

About Pulsonix

The Pulsonix highly productive EDA technology suite has been designed to meet the ever-changing needs of PCB design in the 21st century and sets the new standard for the electronics industry with easy-to-use and learn schematic capture and PCB layout programs. The software engineering professionals at Pulsonix understand the need for high quality and fast response times, and use the very latest software writing techniques in graphics and data handling to produce best-in-class tools. Pulsonix was founded in 2001 and is a division of WestDev Ltd. Visit Pulsonix at http://www.pulsonix.com for more information.

Pulsonix is a trademark of WestDev, Ltd.

All other trademarks in this release are the property of their respective owners.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/pulsonix_pcb_design_adds_3d_collision_detection_for_multi_board_and_board_folding_in_version_12_0/prweb18615178.htm