The Pinnacle of Coffee Flavor Arrives with Siphonysta, Automated Siphon Coffee Brewing System

State-of-the-Art Technology to Achieve the Perfect Cup of Coffee

For hundreds of years coffee drinkers have been in search of the perfect brew, but it has always been elusive – until now. Siphon coffee, considered by many experts to be the world's best brewing method, is coming home with today's introduction of Siphonysta, from Tiger Corporation. Siphonysta uses state-of-the-art technology to make the best tasting coffee with its automated siphon brewing system that uses a blended steam and vacuum technique to bring out the full flavor of the coffee bean.

The Kickstarter Campaign, which launches today with a funding goal of $20,000, features a limited Super Early Bird special of $399, with additional rewards for backers and early adopters. To learn more about Siphonysta and to watch it in action, please click here.

Siphonysta, from Tiger Corporation, is a siphon coffee brewing system that delivers an unforgettable brewing experience using immersion and percolation to achieve the apex of coffee flavor with every brew. A siphon made cup of coffee can cost $10 - $12 a cup at specialty coffee shops, and can now be made at home or the office. After just a few weeks, the brewer can more than pay for itself, giving coffee drinkers luxurious flavors that have previously been out of reach.

Siphon coffee has been hailed as the peak of coffee flavor, yet most have never heard of the process. Featuring the flavor depth of a French press, but the clean body of a pour-over, Siphonysta-made coffee is an unrivaled sensory event that brings out the full flavor potential of the beans to create the ultimate cup of coffee.

"Siphonysta uses state of the art technology so that coffee aficionados can control every aspect of the coffee making experience, crafting the perfect cup," said Akiko Asami, CPO and CMO. "Once you try siphon coffee with Siphonysta, you will never want to go back to using a standard coffee machine or pods again!"

Siphonysta delivers the ultimate luxury coffee experience with its unique transparent cylinder design and visually stunning brewing method. The science behind siphon coffee creates an unexpected display of physics via rising/falling coffee and hypnotizing bubbles.

Siphonysta uses steam to evenly saturate the coffee grounds in an instant which releases the full flavor of the beans. After steaming, the Siphonysta stirs the grounds which extracts the strength of the beans. The coffee delivers a remarkably smooth, full-bodied, crisp, clean, rich flavor. With no paper filter, the coffee's natural aromatic oils pass into your mug, producing a lively aroma profile and smooth body.

Siphonysta was created to deliver the luxurious flavor and display of siphon coffee, without the fuss and frustration of the classic manual design. The brewer's "Dual Temperature" function lowers the brewing temperature mid-brew to continue bringing out the nuanced/rich flavors while diminishing unpleasant bitterness.

Anyone can instantly become an "at-home barista" due to the system's simplicity. Users can adjust the cup's acidity, bitterness and strength to tweak the coffee extraction. The Siphonysta will automatically control the brewing time, temperature and stirring to match your tastes.

About Tiger Corporation

TIGER is a Japanese leader in thermal control technology for the past 100 years with a rich history of designing quality home and kitchen appliances. The company specializes in award-winning temperature control and innovative thermal technology. Tiger's thermal control technology by vacuum insulation has been utilized in the transport of space experiment samples from the International Space Station to earth via the SpaceX rocket. TIGER will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year and will continue its mission to advance thermal control technology and bring the latest innovations to countries around the world. More information at http://www.tiger-corporation-us.com/

