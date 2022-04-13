7 Wonders Cinema and the New Jersey Symphony Bring a Special Performance of Peter and the Wolf to Life in Upcoming Virtual Concert Airing on PBS

Experience the energy and momentum of the famed New Jersey Symphony Orchestra right at home with a new virtual concert produced by 7 Wonders Cinema.

The New Jersey Symphony collaborates with digital storytelling production company 7 Wonders Cinema continuing to redefine what it means to be a nationally leading and relevant orchestra in the 21st century. By bringing the onstage performance to the screen, audiences of all ages can now experience composer Prokofiev's classic fairy tale about an adventurous boy and a hapless wolf right at home in a special presentation of 'Peter and the Wolf' on April 13th on PBS.

Through close collaboration with the symphony team, 7 Wonders Cinema produced and edited the virtual concert to create a dynamic film that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish. The presentation pairs the narration and animation with onstage orchestral performances as instruments portray the duck, bird, cat, wolf, hunters, Peter, and his Grandfather. While Tiana Camacho narrates, conductor José Luis Domínguez guides the orchestra throughout this musical tale.

The technical complexity of this project required a total of 12 cameras, each individually filming for the complete duration of the performance and then stitched together in post-production. The end result is an intimate and inspiring piece compelling for all ages.

The cinematic performance will air on PBS in the New Jersey area. To watch, tune in to PBS on April 13th at 8PM ET. Pop some popcorn and get comfortable; the whole family will love this charming story and unique introduction to the orchestra.

