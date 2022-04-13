Mako Networks Exhibiting at Retail Technology Show in London

Leading technology vendor in PCI-compliant network security for distributed enterprises, Mako Networks, is exhibiting at the upcoming Retail Technology Show (RTS) in Olympia, London from April 26-27. The flagship event for retail technology features speakers, in-store and online retailers and European tech's top innovators.

Mako Networks' cloud management platform's design concept uniquely address the requirements of multisite environments and is specifically engineered to address the needs of distributed enterprise retail brands at scale. Mako's layered security model allows discrete segmenting of access rights by role, creating a unique value proposition for locations where multiple vendors and users require access, but tightly defined and enforced controls need to be in place. Integrated Mako System features include centralized cloud management and reporting, VPN Cloud SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, built-in cellular, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage platform.

"We're looking forward to demonstrating firsthand how we solve the WAN and card payment security pain for distributed enterprise retail and franchise brands," said Chris Nation, Mako General Manager UK/EU. "RTS is a great opportunity to talk with MNSPs who want to differentiate themselves with our industry-proven SD-WAN and SASE solution."

Concurrently with the Retail Technology Show, the Forecourt Show will be held in Birmingham from April 25-27. Forecourt is the UK's biggest trade-only event dedicated to the forecourt and fuel market and is part of the UK Food & Drink Shows. Mako President Simon Gamble and Alan Stephenson Brown will be supporting Mako Platinum Partner EvolveODM in Birmingham.

Mako Networks provides EvolveODM's entire LAN/WAN infrastructure — including a range of Mako router/firewall devices, VPN concentrators, managed switches and wireless access points — which are solely managed via the Mako Central Management System (CMS). With zero-touch deployment, all networking features are managed remotely at any time for varying numbers of sites, allowing EvolveODM to deploy an identical infrastructure bundle to remote sites globally while configuring each customer's particular solution.

"No other secure networking platform ticks all the boxes EvolveODM needs to deliver simplicity to our customers and fine control to our support team, simultaneously," said EvolveODM Director Adam Cole. "Mako Networks has responded to EvolveODM's specific requirements, developing custom features that address our specific needs, such as integration with our support ticket system."

To visit Mako Networks, RTS attendees are encouraged to stop by stand 6B38. EvolveODM will be in the Forecourt Show exhibitor zone at stand J21. To inquire about Mako products and services for your distributed enterprise, please contact Mako Networks at sales@makonetworks.com or 800-851-4691.

About EvolveODM

Founded in 2005, EvolveODM is a managed network solutions provider specializing in secure, reliable and easy-to-use solutions for global customers spanning a broad range of industries. As an independently-owned company, EvolveODM helps reduce costs, simplify management of services and allows customers to focus on their revenue-generating activities.

About Mako Networks

Mako Networks provides simple, secure, PCI-certified networks for distributed enterprises. Operating internationally from offices in the United Kingdom, US, Australia and New Zealand, Mako integrates centralized cloud management and reporting, true SD-WAN, secure Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, HA Fast Failover, Mako VPN Cloud, next-generation firewalls and end-to-end PCI DSS certification in one, easy-to-manage system. For more information, visit makonetworks.com.

