Pete Langlois Named President and COO of Ascendo Resources

Well-known staffing industry expert to lead BBB A+ rated staffing, consulting and recruiting firm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) April 13, 2022
Ascendo Resources, an industry leader in recruitment, staffing and consulting services, recently announced the appointment of Pete Langlois to the role of President and COO.
Langlois, a native of Massachusetts and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, has been involved in staffing operations, recruiting and business development for more than two decades.
Langlois became a partner with Ascendo Resources in December 2019, when Angie's Staffing, owned by Pete and his wife, Angie Langlois, was acquired by Ascendo. The acquisition expanded the market for recruiting and consulting services in North Florida, a strategy that has quickly showed positive growth for Ascendo.
Ascendo increased its annual revenue from $39 million in 2020 to $73 million in 2022. In those two years, Pete Langlois was involved in various leadership positions with other national staffing firms and handled each experience with unprecedented success.
Langlois brings incredible vigor and enthusiasm to the new role, while also cultivating a following as a radio personality. Since 2018, he has hosted a weekly program, called "Hard Work-ah with Pete the Job Guy." The show provides career advice to the workforce of today and tomorrow. Pete is also a Board Member for JDRF Northern Florida; a Steering Committee Member for the CFO Leadership Council; and a Watch Stander for the Fire Watch (an organization committed to ending veteran suicide).
Langlois assumes the role of President and COO of Ascendo Resources with a promise to continue to work toward the company's betterment and growth.
"I am so excited to be surrounded by such great people here at Ascendo. We all work hard, have fun, and give back to the communities in which we operate," said Pete Langlois, President and COO of Ascendo Resources. "We are thankful to our wonderful clients and candidates that have enabled Ascendo to ascend to new heights."
Ascendo: A Top Minority-Owned Business in Jacksonville
Ascendo Resources' Jacksonville office was recently named #4 on the list of 38 firms in the Jacksonville Business Journal's The List: Minority-Owned Businesses 2022.
Ascendo's business professionals have held positions with the Big 4, regulatory agencies, global banks, leading medical groups and hospitals, as well as Fortune 500 companies, as tax attorneys, auditors, traders, underwriters, HR executives and more.
Ascendo's focus allows them to take talent to the next level, creating greater opportunities and better outcomes for each individual and company they engage.
The company conducts business in English, Spanish and Portuguese, and its diverse team of entrepreneurial-minded recruiters is empowered to act for candidates and employers with temporary, project and direct-hire positions.
For more than 10 consecutive years, the South Florida Business Journal has named Ascendo Resources one of the Top Executive Search Firms. The firm was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla. Additionally, Ascendo has 13 offices around the United States.
To join the Ascendo Talent Network, visit https://ascendo-resources.jobs.net. Employers who would like to find out more about partnering with Ascendo Resources can visit https://www.ascendo.com/For-Employers/.
About Ascendo Resources:
Ascendo Resources is a certified minority-owned company and a leading staffing agency for temporary, project or direct-hire positions across the nation. In addition to the firm's healthcare staffing services, Ascendo places accounting, finance, banking, compliance, legal, information technology (IT), human resources, and administrative professionals.
Ascendo Resources has offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York, Orlando, Schaumburg and Tampa.
For more information about Ascendo Resources, visit https://ascendo.com/.
