UBiqube Launches New DevOps Solution To Simplify Hybrid Cloud Deployment and Management

Cloudclapp Provides Seamless Application Deployment Over Hybrid Clouds and a Single Dashboard for Infrastructure Changes, Security Automation and Cost Management.

UBiqube, a global leader in infrastructure automation, today announced the launch of Cloudclapp, a continuous delivery tool for DevOps teams targeting application deployments over hybrid clouds.

Cloudclapp addresses the growing DevOps toolset gap relative to multicloud and hybrid cloud deployments. Leveraging the years of innovation in orchestrating complex architectures with their Integration Automation Platform, MSActivator, UBiqube's engineers have designed Cloudclapp to serve the needs of the broader DevOps community.

Cloudclapp abstracts any cloud infrastructure, including public, private and hybrid, into environment blueprints, which are easy to design, modify and reuse by DevOps teams一regardless of which underlying clouds, technologies or vendors are used.

"The shift to hybrid and multi-cloud combined with the emergence of private 5G and edge computing is laden with complexity and challenges for DevOps practitioners," says Nabil L. Souli, CEO of UBiqube. "Cloudclapp brings a much-needed technology upgrade that streamlines the continuous delivery of applications over any infrastructure using any vendor, with no lock-in possible."

Furthermore, Cloudclapp provides application-centric lifecycle management of hybrid cloud. Usage, cost, security and governance are monitored from a single dashboard, leading to dramatic savings in operating expenses, greater security compliance and increased scalability.

Cloudclapp is intuitive and simple to use, yet offers the agility to address any cloud scenario, from edge to core, including private and public clouds. Cloudclapp integrates and extends the existing DevOps CI/CD toolset and its SaaS community version is made available to all at no charge.

About Cloudclapp

Cloudclapp simplifies complex multi-cloud infrastructure once and for all, with agile environment blueprints for quick and painless app deployment and continuous delivery. IT teams are empowered to deploy apps to any cloud scenario in just a few clicks, then monitor usage, security and cost over its lifetime--all from one dashboard. Cloudclapp is engineered by UBiqube, a global leader in infrastructure automation. To join our community and start your free trial, visit https://cloudclapp.com/.

About UBiqube

Based in Dublin, Ireland, UBiqube is a global leader in infrastructure automation software with its industry leading Integrated Automation Platform (IAP), MSActivator. Learn more at http://www.ubiqube.com.

