LA Based Non-Profit New Earth to Host Reign Supreme Along with Hip Hop Legend Doug E. Fresh

The organization's inaugural gala will celebrate its mission of empowering systems-impacted youth and honor their determination to transform their lives

New Earth will host its inaugural fundraising gala on May 1st, 2022, sponsored in part by Boeing. Reign Supreme is designed to raise much-needed funds for the organization's programs while celebrating the power and limitless potential of New Earth's youth. The celebrity-graced event will recognize the youth's identities and their stories, filled with strength, individuality, and influence.

The night will feature a performance by hip hop icon Doug E. Fresh, the producing talents of the ‘Godmother of Hip Hop' Medusa, and two distinguished honorees, California State Assemblymember Isaac Bryan and California State Senator Sydney Kamlager.

"Reign Supreme is a culmination of months of planning to realize a shared vision," says Dr. Harry Grammer, Founder/President of New Earth. "A vision where our stakeholders and supporters are able to come together once again in a beautiful space and acknowledge all that we've been through and accomplished, especially over the last couple of years."

Dr. Grammer adds, "Reign Supreme is also about honoring the power of what we witness every day at our Center. So many of our young people have lost or forgotten who they truly are. They're stigmatized and criminalized - and from a heartbreakingly young age told they are not worthy. What they haven't been told is that they're descendants of royalty, the founders of civilization. That they're kings and queens. That they're strong, smart, and beautiful. At New Earth, that's what we work towards each day. A re-education and reclamation for our young people."

The inaugural gala will raise the necessary funding for New Earth to continue providing its signature mentor-based arts, educational, and vocational programs at the New Earth Arts & Leadership Center in Culver City, as well as in the youth detention facilities still operating in Los Angeles County.

Reign Supreme will be held at premiere event space NOOR, located in Old Pasadena, with delicious food and beverage, and a high-end auction. To become a sponsor of Reign Supreme or to purchase general admission tickets, visit: https://give.newearthlife.org/ge/reignsupremegala2022

As a 501(c)(3), all tickets are fully tax-deductible.

About New Earth

New Earth provides mentor-based arts, educational, and vocational programs that empower juvenile justice and system-involved youth ages 13-25 to transform their lives, move toward positive, healthier life choices, and realize their full potential as contributing members of our community.

Media Contacts:

Tiffany Fordham

Chief Aide to Founder / Communications

tfordham@newearthlife.org

323.382.4483

OR

Classic Cauley

Business Developer

ccauley@newearthlife.org

323.927.2441

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/4/prweb18612654.htm