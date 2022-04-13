Moeco's Innovative 5G-Based Shipment Tracker Makes Supply Chains More Sustainable

Moeco, the IoT-based tracking solutions company, has developed a new sustainable tracker that uses 5G to radically reduce overheads for logistics companies — Shipment location data automatically feeds into a cloud dashboard, enabling logistics companies to track global shipments to over 180 countries worldwide — End-to-end supply chain monitoring helps reduce spoiled goods, improves efficiency, and reduces CO2 impact.

Moeco, a provider of visibility solutions that improve global supply chain operations, has developed a new generation of disposable cargo trackers that enables logistics companies to significantly reduce costs through improved visibility into the location and condition of every package and shipment.

The Moeco Act Tracker uses 4G and 5G cellular networks and supports 2G and 3G network data gathering to provide logistics companies with real-time access to geolocation, temperature, humidity, light, and shock data. The tracker works in over 180+ countries, and complies with International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards—ensuring safe, sustainable, and efficient operations while supporting harmonization across the aviation industry.

Real-time tracking means that cargo acceptance at intermediate points of the supply chain is automated, and the number of goods that need to be checked manually is reduced significantly. Since conditions are continuously monitored, only those goods that have violated the conditions of transportation require manual checks by staff, reducing checkpoint labor costs.

Logistics companies can access analytics on shipments in real time through a cloud platform via dashboards and one-time trackers that are easily affixed to packages and boxes. This enables logistics companies to offer premium shipment tracking and disposition services to their customers — an additional advantage in a highly competitive market.

Moeco is setting new standards in the sustainability of trackers.The Moeco Act Tracker contains less than 2g of lithium, which means they can be disposed of as plastic waste. And, with a unit cost starting at $14, a Moeco tracker is up to 80% less expensive than competing analogue sensors.

Alexa Sinyachova, CEO and co-founder at Moeco said, "There is a pervasive misunderstanding in this industry that any reusable item is better than a disposable item, when in fact, a reusable tracker has a higher CO2 impact than a disposable tracker. This is because only five percent of all shipments require two-way tracking — or reverse logistics — but reusable trackers must be returned to the original location once a shipment has reached its destination. In addition, manufacturing a reusable tracker generates more CO2 than the production of a disposable tracker, since the battery in the reusable tracker is larger.

"Most importantly, a disposable tracker does not require reverse logistics. Upon arrival at the end point, it is folded in half so that electronic components can be disposed of as e-waste, with the rest as recyclable plastic. We advocate the use of disposable trackers—it's far better for the environment at a time when there is a need to focus on sustainable supply chains."

About Moeco

Moeco is an end-to-end shipment tracking and monitoring solution for logistics companies. We are reimagining the industry's future by reducing labor costs and improving the quality of service through IoT and big data. We offer cost-effective, disposable mini-trackers that are easily affixed to any shipment, and a cloud platform that provide real-time data about a shipment's location, conditions, and shock events. Shipment data from 180+ countries can be monitored in the Moeco Dashboard, and 100 percent of this data remains the property of our clients. For more information, visit moeco.io.

