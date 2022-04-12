Polo Training Center Santa Barbara Levels the Playing Field, Broadening Access to Interscholastic and Collegiate Polo

The 5th annual charity event will support local youth polo tournaments, the Interscholastic/Intercollegiate Polo Program and Polo Academy

The Polo Training Center Santa Barbara (PTCSB), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is furthering its mission to make polo accessible to Santa Barbara youth who could not otherwise afford it, and offer them the chance to play at a highly competitive interscholastic and collegiate level. On May 1, the organization will host a benefit fundraiser dinner to raise money for the Interscholastic Polo Program, the Polo Academy, and the Intercollegiate women's polo programs at Westmont College and the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB). Funds will support scholarships for students who may not otherwise have access to play polo at the interscholastic and collegiate level on the Westmont and UCSB teams, and will also subsidize expenses for lessons, horses, facilities, equipment and the Santa Barbara Polo Pony Club.

In addition to being given the opportunity to compete at a high level, these students will experience the mental/emotional benefits of team building, sportsmanship, responsibility, and animal care, alongside the physical benefits of muscle tone and hand-eye coordination.

"We are honored to host this event for the 5th consecutive year, and we feel an overwhelming sense of pride that our Santa Barbara community is so dedicated to making polo accessible for everyone," said Rhys Williams, President of the Polo Training Center. "Giving students the opportunity to play polo at the premier west coast polo club at such a high and safe level, regardless of their financial status, is of paramount importance to the PTCSB."

Much of last year's generous support came from the Muse Family Foundation, the Westcott Foundation, and the Magness Foundation contributing to a total of over $50,000 in donations. This year, the event expects a 20% increase in ticket sales since last year, which will propel the PTCBS towards its fundraising goal of $60,000. For the first time, this year's ticket holders will have the option to sponsor individual students for a month, quarter, or full academic year. Supporters may also choose to sponsor a youth polo tournament, multiple students, or a whole team. All donations are tax-deductible.

The benefit dinner will include volunteers from both the Westmont and UCSB women's polo teams, who will welcome guests, help with catering, and mingle with attendees. Throughout the evening, attendees can enjoy hors d'oeuvres overlooking the ocean, live music from American Idol contestant Jackson Gillies, a silent auction, live auction, and DJ/dancing with Gavin Roy. Guests will also enjoy a sit down dinner with world-class polo players.

"Polo at UCSB holds a special place in my heart, and it's important to me that our club can welcome teammates from all backgrounds and skill levels, even for players who had absolutely no prior equestrian experience like me" said Jane Xu, former Team Captain. "We're all athletes at heart, and I'm proud that we are able to share our passions for horses and polo in an accessible and inclusive way."

The Polo Training Center Santa Barbara is a charitable organization that encourages the growth of polo by operating and supporting programs for players at all levels. PTCSB encourages the development of goodwill and sportsmanship as well as teaching the skills necessary to participate successfully in the game of polo. Aside from the annual benefit dinners, the PTCSB also hosts kid's polo tournaments at various local locations during the summers, supports the Polo Academy, hosts clinics, and helps care for older polo ponies that are donated to the Polo Academy.

The charity dinner will take place from 6:00-10:00pm on Sunday, May 1 at the Graham Residence. For tickets and more information, please visit: https://www.polotrainingcenter.com/

About the Polo Training Center Santa Barbara

The Polo Training Center Santa Barbara (PTCSB) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that encourages the growth of polo by operating and supporting programs for players at all levels. It was founded over ten years ago by Geannie and Mike Sheller, and the club is very grateful for their vision and the original support from the Holden and Sheller families. Today, PTCSB encourages the development of goodwill and sportsmanship as well as teaches the skills necessary to participate successfully in the game of polo. Polo Training Center Santa Barbara (PTCSB) supports the Santa Barbara Polo Academy and Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club as they welcome new players to the sport through lessons, Pony Club, Intercollegiate/Interscholastic programs, Coaching League and an arena league.

