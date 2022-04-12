Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Recognized with CMT Music Awards

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients for their awards at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, held April 11. The annual fan-voted awards show for country music videos and television performances is a celebration of the year in country music.

"We congratulate all of this year's CMT Music Awards winners, but especially our clients, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, and George Strait. The recognition by fans is a true reflection of their musical talent and outstanding contribution to the country music industry," said Jess L. Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, who represents all of the artists below.

Four Greenberg Traurig clients were honored with awards in the following five categories:

Female Video of the Year

Miranda Lambert – "If I Was a Cowboy"

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – "'Til You Can't"

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Parker McCollum – "To Be Loved By You"

CMT Performance of the Year

George Strait, "Is Anybody Goin' To San Antone" (from CMT Giants: Charley Pride)

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Cody Johnson, "Dear Rodeo"

Greenberg Traurig has provided legal counsel for more than four decades to some of the country music industry's biggest names, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

