Dr. Scott Perkins at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center is first in the Southwest US to implant the EVO Visian ICL, an Innovative Solution to Myopia and Astigmatism

Today, Dr. Scott Perkins of Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, an affiliate of American Vision Partners, became the first surgeon in the Southwest to implant a new solution for the correction of myopia and myopia with astigmatism: EVO Visian ICL.

Myopia, which is also known as nearsightedness or the need for distance vision correction, is the most common vision disorder globally and its prevalence is rapidly growing. (1) An estimated 100 million U.S. adults ages 21 to 45 who have myopia are potential candidates for EVO, a biocompatible implantable lens that corrects distance vision. (2)

"Following FDA approval, prospective patients in the U.S. and their doctors may now consider EVO for achieving Visual Freedom from the limitations, ongoing maintenance and inconvenience associated with glasses and contact lenses," said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. "Over one million EVO lenses have already been implanted by doctors outside the U.S. and 99.4% of EVO patients in a survey have stated they would have the procedure again." (3)

Dr. Scott Perkins, surgeon and founding partner at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center in Arizona, took part in the FDA clinical trials for the EVO Visian ICL. He was the first surgeon in the Southwest United States to implant the innovative solution to correct myopia and myopia with astigmatism.

"The new EVO ICL is the newest tool that we have in our tool box to treat nearsightedness and astigmatism. The results have been remarkable. I'm so pleased to be able to now offer this to our patients," says Dr. Perkins.

To learn more about the EVO Visian ICL and whether you may be a candidate, please go to https://bdplasik.com/evo-visian-icl-lenses/ or https://www.goodeyes.com/evo-visian-icl-lens/ You can also call 602-598-7600 to schedule a free consultation to see if you're qualified for the new EVO Visian ICL.

About Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center

The doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center are recognized leaders in providing state-of-the-art medical and surgical eye care in Arizona for more than 35 years. Doctors at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center use the most advanced technologies and techniques to treat patients at all stages of life. Comprehensive eye health services are provided by nationally renowned specialists in multiple fields of ophthalmology, including cataract surgery, vision correction, cornea, retina, glaucoma, and oculoplastics. Patients can expect compassionate and convenient care from the doctors of any of the Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center clinics. For more information, please visit http://www.GoodEyes.com.

About American Vision Partners

American Vision Partners is one of the nation's largest and fastest growing eye care physician services organizations. AVP serves communities throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada with more than 130 nationally recognized doctors and 120 locations. We partner with the most respected ophthalmology practices in the country and share a best-in-class management system, infrastructure and technology to provide the highest-quality patient care. Our partner practices, including Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center, Southwestern Eye Center, Retinal Consultants of Arizona, M&M Eye Institute, Abrams Eye Institute, Southwest Eye Institute, Aiello Eye Institute, and Moretsky Cassidy Vision Correction, have on average been in practice for more than 30 years. For more information, please visit http://www.AmericanVisionPartners.com.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 30 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR's lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or "ICL," which includes the EVO Visian ICLTM product line. More than 1,000,000 Visian® ICLs have been implanted to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: http://www.discovericl.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.staar.com.

