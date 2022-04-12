Agrisolutions Bellota Receives "Partner-level Supplier" Recognition from John Deere, for 11th Year in a Row

Agrisolutions Bellota has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2021 in the John Deere's Achieving Excellence Program. This is the eleventh consecutive year the company has achieved Partner-level status, Deere & Company's highest supplier rating.

Agrisolutions Bellota has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2021 in the John Deere's Achieving Excellence Program. This is the eleventh consecutive year the company has achieved Partner-level status, Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. The Quad Cities-based company was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement and had also received Hall of Fame recognition in 2020.

Agrisolutions Bellota is a supplier of wear parts (Planting / Tillage Discs, Tines, and Extended Life Coatings) to John Deere's operations across the globe. Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support, and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

Agrisolutions Bellota is a manufacturer of components for agricultural equipment, primarily disc blades and assemblies, and is headquartered at 4415 85th Ave W, Rock Island, IL. The company is an operation unit of Agrisolutions North America, which is a part of the Venanpri Group; a world leader in the manufacturing of agricultural wear parts and a leading provider of hand tools for the agriculture, construction and gardening markets.

