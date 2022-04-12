Lightbridge Academy® Announces Ultimate Summer Activity Bucket List Sweepstakes

The leading early education and child care franchise is asking families to help curate the perfect summer itinerary. Entries qualify to win a $500 Airbnb® or Amazon® gift card.

Lightbridge Academy®, the leading early education and child care franchise, is writing the book on summer fun. Literally.

"The Ultimate Summer Activity Bucket List" will provide exactly what's promised in its title: a bucket list of great ideas for busy families to resource as they embark on creating the best summer ever. To gather ideas for the book, Lightbridge Academy is asking families to share their favorite summer memories and photos. In return, they are offering participants a chance to win a $500 Airbnb® or Amazon® gift card.

To enter, visit https://familybucketlist.lightbridgeacademy.com/ and submit your favorite memories and/or photos beginning on April 11. Eight winners will be selected in a random drawing on June 20 to receive a $500 gift card.

"Families are always looking for great ideas of things to do with their young children. With summer quickly approaching, we thought putting together a resource would be a great way to kick off the season," said Lightbridge Academy CEO Gigi Schweikert. "To get the best ideas, we knew we had to open it up to families, so we thought what better way to treat them then by providing a little vacation reward to help make more memories this summer!"

"The Ultimate Summer Activity Bucket List" is just one of the many ways Lightbridge Academy provides solutions for busy working parents. The list will supply great ideas for creating an exciting and memorable summer. The brand is also hosting its Children's FEST (Flexible. Educational. Safe. Tons of Fun!), which is a summer camp for young children offering a safe yet fun experience.

"While family vacations are a blast, summer can be a stressful time for busy parents of young children. Large scale summer camp programs often don't support their need for extended hours and preference for smaller group sizes. Also, after the last couple of years, children are bursting to get out and have fun, and we have no shortage of activities to help them do it," Schweikert said. "Lightbridge Academy is The Solution for Working Parents®, and that's a commitment we live up to all year-round."

Learn more about programs at http://LightbridgeAcademy.com. Learn more about franchise opportunities at https://LightbridgeAcademyFranchise.com/.

About Lightbridge Academy®

Established in 1997, the company was founded as a family business based on core values and a Circle of Care philosophy that places equal importance on the needs of children, their families, teachers, center owners and the community. Lightbridge Academy provides quality early education and child care programs to children aged six weeks through kindergarten. The company currently has over 120 child care centers either open or in development throughout Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia. In response to COVID-19, Lightbridge Academy launched The Lightbridge Promise as the Gold Standard for health & safety in the child care industry. In 2022, Lightbridge Academy was featured on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 following ranking the previous year. In 2020, the company was featured on the Inc. 5000 ranking, Franchise Times Top 200+ awards, and on Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Best Customer Service.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lightbridge_academy_announces_ultimate_summer_activity_bucket_list_sweepstakes/prweb18615696.htm