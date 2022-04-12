New Vivid Restaurant POS and AMP Hardware Break Cover at ETA Transact

Leader in Payment Processing Shows New Cloud-Based, Processor-Agnostic POS Platform on AMP Hardware, April 12th-14th in Las Vegas

Vivid, the integrated software and payments leader for the restaurant industry, today announced that it will showcase its new Vivid POS platform running on hardware from AMP (Advanced Mobile Payment) Inc., a global provider of complete payment solutions and EMV smart devices, at Transact, powered by ETA, on April 12-14, 2022 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Vivid will be demonstrating its new, processor-agnostic Vivid POS, Vivid Lite and Vivid Terminal, on AMP hardware devices at Booth #919.

Live demonstrations of Vivid software running on a variety of AMP devices will be available at the booth. Those interested in booking a demo or obtaining more information should contact Vivid at https://www.hellovivid.com/vividpos.

The Vivid Platform

Vivid POS is an omni-channel point-of-sale (POS) system, built by restaurateurs, for restaurants. Scalable, flexible and highly customizable, Vivid integrates a powerful software platform and POS hardware that supports today's varied restaurant environments – from QSRs, coffee shops and bars, to FSRs and fine dining establishments – empowering small- and mid-size businesses to serve customers exactly, where, when and how they want to buy.

More About AMP

Advanced Mobile Payment (AMP) is the payment technology company that "pays well with others." The company's Android-based terminals and POS hardware are designed and built for smart EMV payments, and smart unattended payments applications. A range of form factors – from handheld portable terminals, to modular checkout POS stations, to self-service kiosks – features a sleek design aesthetic while integrating seamlessly with POS software and other third-party solutions to deliver a complete, open, and collaborative ecosystem.

About Vivid

Vivid is the leader in integrated software and payments technology for the restaurant industry and small businesses. The company's flagship product, Vivid POS, is an iOS- and Android-based omni-channel point-of-sale (POS) system that integrates a powerful software platform and POS hardware to support a range of restaurant environments – from QSRs, coffee shops and bars, to FSRs and fine dining establishments. The scalable, flexible and highly customizable Vivid solution – built by restaurateurs, for restaurants – empowers small- and mid-size businesses to serve customers exactly, where, when and how they want. Vivid is privately held and headquartered in Sausalito, Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.hellovivid.com or view the company's profiles on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

