Cybereason Report: Complex RansomOps Fuel Explosion in 2021 Ransomware Economy

Victims' Willingness to Meet Ransom Demands Fuels Growth of Ransomware Economy into a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

Cybereason, the XDR company, today published a new report, titled RansomOps: Inside Complex Ransomware Operations and the Ransomware Economy, which examines how ransomware attacks have evolved from a cottage industry less than 10 years ago into a multi-billion dollar business today. With increasing sophistication behind RansomOps attacks, ransomware syndicates are reaping the benefits with record profits, making it open season on public and private sector organizations of all sizes.

Early ransomware attackers relied on "spray-and-pray" tactics to target mostly individuals where ransom demands were relatively small compared to multi-million dollar demands that became more frequent in 2020-2021. With the emergence of RansomOps that are complex and akin to the stealthy operations conducted by nation-state threat actors, ransomware attacks have become harder to defend against for most organizations, and emboldened threat actors have driven up their ransom demands as more and more organizations choose to pay.

"Ransomware gangs have made a strategic shift to targeted attacks against organizations that have the ability to pay multi-million dollar ransom demands, fueling the rise in attacks in 2021. No two RansomOps attacks garnered more publicity last year than those on Colonial Pipeline and JBS Foods. Unfortunately, ransom demands have increased this year and critical infrastructure operators, hospitals and banks have targets on their backs," said Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and Co-founder.

To Pay or Not to Pay

A previous Cybereason report, titled Ransomware: The True Cost to Business, revealed that 80 percent of organizations that paid a ransom were hit a second time, many times by the same threat actors. Instead of paying, organizations should focus on early detection and prevention strategies to end ransomware attacks at the earliest stages before critical systems and data are put in jeopardy. There are a variety of other reasons for not paying, including:

