Samson Mow Raises $21 Million for JAN3, a New Company to Accelerate Hyperbitcoinization

Samson Mow announced the launch of JAN3, a Bitcoin technology company, at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami.

Samson Mow, former CSO of Blockstream, announced the launch of his new company, JAN3, at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami. JAN3 is a Bitcoin technology company and its mission is to accelerate hyperbitcoination around the world.

"JAN3 will be focused on advancing Bitcoin and second layer technologies like Liquid and Lightning, which are the key to mass adoption and a Bitcoin circular economy," said Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3. "The company will also support my nation-state Bitcoin adoption initiatives and contribute expertise to infrastructure development projects."

The company has secured $21 million in funding at a valuation of $100 million. Investors in JAN3 include Alistair Milne, Chun Wang, Co-Founder of F2Pool, and El Zonte Capital, an investment firm launched by Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert.

"I was always looking for an opportunity to do something for Bitcoin. I believe with Samson leading it, JAN3 will be the Bitcoin company I've always wanted to exist in this space," said Chun Wang.

JAN3 will be taking over AQUA, a Bitcoin and Liquid mobile wallet from Blockstream, as well as Raretoshi, an NFT marketplace. JAN3 has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of El Salvador to build digital infrastructure for the country and Bitcoin City.

For further information, please visit jan3.com or contact press@jan3.com.

