Maryland Companies Across a Variety of Industries Share Events, Growth, and More

The Maryland Marketing Partnership, created by Governor Larry Hogan in 2016 to help drive Maryland's branding and marketing efforts to attract businesses, create jobs, and grow the state's economy, today shared a summary of the latest news from companies and organizations that are part of the partnership.

"The news from these Maryland companies and organizations are proof that Maryland remains ‘Open for Business'," said Tom Riford, executive director of the Maryland Marketing Partnership. "With a strategic Mid-Atlantic location, skilled and educated workforce, robust transportation infrastructure, unimpeded growth opportunities, reasonable business costs, and unmatched quality of life, Maryland is the perfect place for businesses of all sizes to grow and find success."

Bozzuto, based in Greenbelt, announced it saw record growth across the company despite the pandemic, including the hiring of 1,000 employees in 2021 alone. Over the past 24 months, the multi-faceted, private development, construction, and management firm posted record earnings and launched new development projects in several states.

Cisco Systems, Inc.'s Cisco Talos, based in Columbia, and the largest non-governmental threat intelligence organization in the world, shared that as the Russia-led invasion intensified, Cisco Talos is working around the clock on a global, company-wide effort to protect its customers in Ukraine. Cisco Talos has taken the extraordinary step of directly operating security products 24/7 for critical customers in Ukraine while over 500 employees across Cisco have come together to assist in collecting open-source (public) intelligence.

Eastern Watersports, based in Baltimore, is opening three new locations in Maryland, expanding its watersports offerings to a total of six across the state and was named one of the top kayaking destinations in Maryland by KayakGuru. The small business offers kayak, jet ski, paddleboard, and sailing rentals as well as summer camps, beach parties, and team building packages for all ages. Eastern Watersports also has a full retail and e-commerce store where it sells new and pre-owned sporting goods.

High Rock, based in Frederick, is hosting a marketing workshop on April 13 in Frederick. High Rock and guest presenter Marc Whitehead, chief executive officer of Emotive Technologies, Inc., will explore how to develop authentic connections with your customers by measuring the emotions behind a brand.

Warehouse Cinemas, based in Frederick, has partnered with the award-winning McClintock Distillery to launch a branded vodka. Underdog Vodka is a liquor, infused with burned orange, dragon fruit, and lemongrass, offering a smooth, tasty flavor. The Frederick-based Warehouse Cinemas also announced its third location will be opened in Baltimore. The new movie theater, Warehouse Cinemas – Rotunda, may open as early as Fall 2022.

Kaiser Permanente, based in Rockville, and the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) announced an expansion of their relationship. In mid-2022, two UMMS hospitals in Maryland – University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson – will become Kaiser Permanente premier hospitals. This new, expanded hospital relationship will add more options for Kaiser Permanente's more than 800,000 members across the region to access outstanding hospital-based care from the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group, which includes over 1,700 physicians in more than 50 medical specialties.

Peterson Companies, a longtime Maryland company, announces National Harbor, a waterfront resort destination, welcomes four new tenants and celebrates 14 years. New openings will include Tom's Watch Bar, the ultimate sports bar; Sticky Situation, a honey-lovers tasting room experience; Escapology, Prince George's County first escape room experience; and Silver Diner, offering diner classics with an open-air bar and patio. These new tenants will join more than 60 other food establishments, specialty boutiques and shops, gourmet stores, entertainment venues, and national brands.

Route One Apparel, based in Towson and the original source for trendy and affordable Maryland pride apparel and accessories, hosted its ONEFEST warehouse sale on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at its office in Towson. The Maryland-pride retailer offered steep discounts, live music, food and more, and it was a huge success.

T. Rowe Price, based in Baltimore, marked its 85th anniversary with the groundbreaking of its new 550,000-square-foot global headquarters. Set to open in 2024, it will be located at 1307 Point Street in Baltimore's Harbor Point community – a vibrant and growing waterfront neighborhood with ample green spaces, views of the harbor, and a campus-like atmosphere that seamlessly blends 50,000 additional square feet of retail, dining, residents, and hotels.

TEDCO, based in Columbia, launched its new Women Entrepreneur Leadership Programs, which are designed to build an alliance of diverse founders and CEOs to strategically navigate Maryland's entrepreneurial ecosystem. TEDCO invested in these Maryland technology-based companies in March: CyDeploy, The Black Brain Trust, Astek Diagnostics, and GivHero. TEDCO's resources helped this woman-led tech startup in Maryland thrive; CarrTech developed a safer, more cost-effective way to administer medication. TEDCO also announced the successful exits of 15 portfolio companies in 2021. They received $7 million from three TEDCO funds and reported a total fair market value of over $12.6 million.

Tradepoint Atlantic, based in Baltimore, announced that United Safety Technology, Inc.'s (USTI) plans for a $350 million medical manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County designed to strengthen the nation's ability to produce critical medical supplies and create thousands of new jobs. USTI plans to renovate over 735,00 square feet of warehouse space at Tradepoint Atlantic to install and operate advanced production lines to produce medical-grade nitrile exam gloves.

About Maryland Marketing Partnership

The Maryland Marketing Partnership, founded in statute as the Maryland Public-Private Partnership Marketing Corporation, develops branding strategy for the state, markets the state's assets, and encourages the location and growth of new businesses in Maryland.

