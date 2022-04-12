2022 United States Mint Congratulations Set Available On April 14

Celebrate life's special occasions with this unique gift

The 2022 United States Mint (Mint) Congratulations Set (product code 22RF) will be available for purchase beginning on April 14, 2022, at noon EDT. The set is priced at $75.

The Congratulations Set is a unique gift item to celebrate any special occasion or milestone. The presentation folder containing a 2022-dated American Eagle Proof Silver Dollar marks the occasion with the silver dollar bearing the "W" mint mark of the West Point Mint. The coin's obverse (heads) displays renowned sculptor Adolph A. Weinman's classic design featuring the full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. Inscriptions are "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "2022."

The coin's reverse (tails) displays Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra's rendition of a majestic bald eagle coming to land on a nest, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions include "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM, "1 OZ. FINE SILVER," and "ONE DOLLAR."

The 2022 American Eagle Proof Silver Dollar is encapsulated in an attractive presentation folder that allows visibility of both sides of the coin. The Certificate of Authenticity is printed on the folder, and the coin specifications are printed on the back of the coordinating sleeve.

To set up a REMIND ME alert for the 2022 United States Mint Congratulations Set (product code 22RF), visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/congratulations-set-2022-22RF.html.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint's sales centers are closed until further notice.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 14, 2022, at noon EDT.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792 and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals, and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

