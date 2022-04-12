Visual Media Company LCP360 Welcomes New Hires as Part of Strategic Growth

Israel "Izzy" Carunungan leads LCP360's recent new hires as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Client Success, bringing in two decades of multifamily experience to the virtual tour and digital media company.

Israel "Izzy" Carunungan brings 20 years of multifamily experience to his new position as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Client Success at LCP360. Carunungan leads an exciting batch of new hires for LCP360, including sales veterans Naomi Bailey and Edgar Jaro, Ashley van Biljon in Marketing, Tymek Pudlik, and Kewin Polok in Development, and Sara Piersciecka in Production as part of LCP's strategic growth as one of the leading visual media companies.

Carunungan will be spearheading LCP360's branding, marketing, and customer experience initiatives with his expertise in the multifamily and real estate categories. He was previously the Sr. Director of National Marketing for Greystar, the country's largest property management company. He spent the last ten years and was a two-time Impact Award winner at Greystar. He was also in previous high-level marketing roles with Bozzuto and TGM Associates and is a founding member of the National Apartment Association's (NAA) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee.

"Working at LCP360 is a dream come true, combining my passion for photography and my love for marketing," said Carunungan. "I look forward to helping the company be more successful and to raise awareness on how hardworking the people are and the dedication they put into the top-notch products that LCP360 provides to their clients."

Carunungan will be heading up the marketing and client success team for LCP360, which includes senior managers Caitlin Golden and Klaudia Marzec and specialists Alicja Januszko and Van Biljon.

Bailey, who joined LCP360 as the Vice President of Sales, is a seasoned multifamily industry partner with 20+ years of experience in Southern California and national markets. She previously worked at Parcel Pending, Valet Living, and Ellis Partners/Renters Voice.

Bailey's primary focus is helping clients achieve their objectives and supporting the process from start to finish. Her expertise in collaborating with Operations, Asset Management, Development, Marketing, Ownership Group, and Focus on Account Management makes her a perfect fit for LCP360.

Jaro is a seasoned sales professional with over 20 years of extensive hospitality and restaurant industry experience and has joined LCP360 as a Senior National Account Executive. His focus is primarily on strategic business planning, networking, account management, and relationship building. As a result, he is a four-time President's Club recipient with NuCo2, and a President's Club winner with Restaurant Technologies. He is a founding member of Stand Up 8, a non-profit organization promoting fitness and health, and a previous Diversity and Inclusion co-chairman of Restaurant Technologies Inc. He is a lululemon ambassador who inspires community, health, and wellness through movement in his free time.

Bailey and Jaro join a high-powered sales team headed by Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder Tom Kalembasa and includes Tom Lisak, Samantha Posin-Trammell, Nick Harter, Jack Kalembasa, David Bieszczad, Torrence Mitchell, Abe Pineda, and Daniel Kim.

Van Biljon is an experienced professional in product/service marketing, brand management, UI/UX design, and customer relationship management in the healthcare, construction, and real estate industries. She brings her expertise to LCP360 in customer-facing operations, market research, events, and traditional and digital marketing campaigns. She is a graduate of Utah Valley University with a bachelor's degree in Marketing.

"LCP360 is on an amazing growth trajectory. Bringing these experienced hires will accelerate our mission to be the best visual media company in real estate, multifamily, and other categories," said Wojciech Kalembasa, CEO and co-founder of LCP360.

In addition to the recent hires, LCP360 is also expanding its capabilities by opening an office in Poland. The office in Krakow, Poland's second-largest city after Warsaw, is an extension of LCP360's headquarters in Chicago, IL.

Pudlik and Polok joined the Poland office as Senior Front End Engineers, while Piersciecka will be providing production support.

ABOUT LCP360

LCP360 is a national visual media company located in Chicago specializing in photography, virtual tours, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, and floor plans. LCP360 offers multifamily, senior living, and many other real estate industries a creative and innovative way to showcase space. By combining the best digital marketing and panoramic photography technologies, LCP360 has developed a best-in-class web application that lets renters virtually tour a property from any location. For more information, please visit LCP360.com.

Media Contact

Caitlin Golden

Sr. Marketing Manager

cgolden@lcp360.com

(773) 337-3901

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18613057.htm