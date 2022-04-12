Keto-Mojo joins the Validic network of remote patient monitoring devices, advancing metabolic health treatment through powerful technology

Keto-Mojo's secure HIPAA-compliant MyMojoHealth cloud-connected platform offers Validic customers access to near-real-time glucose and ketone data, providing invaluable insights into the progress and compliance of nutritional therapies and allowing practitioners to review, monitor, and intervene more quickly and efficiently.

Keto-Mojo, the producer of the number one glucose and ketone meter in the US, and Validic, a market-leading digital health and remote care company, have partnered to help healthcare professionals deliver data-driven personalized, proactive care to patients with metabolic disease.

By connecting blood glucose and ketone meter readings to MyMojoHealth and integrating with Validic's healthcare IoT platform, practitioners can now triage metabolic treatment in a timely fashion. By more frequent monitoring of patient data, practitioners can determine if their patients are complying with the dietary plan which they have laid out for them. Validic's platform makes it easy for practitioners to access reports, graphs, and trends, as well as time spent within the glucose and ketone range that has been set for each patient, using Validic's APIs. This not only allows practitioners to customize their treatment for each patient, but also to identify and address the most urgent needs first, providing both safety and compliance to their patients' treatment.

"It's a scalable model that allows healthcare providers to engage with more patients, more efficiently, increasing the likelihood of success for both the patient and the practice," said Gemma Kochis, Keto-Mojo co-founder.

MyMojoHealth is an extension of Keto-Mojo's mission to provide tools, insight, and resources to facilitate patient success. The company continues to lower the price of glucose and ketone testing, with the goal of making it more accessible and available to people with health issues. Keto-Mojo Founder, Dorian Greenow explains, "We believe in providing solutions that help people thrive. You can only manage what you can measure, and when health data is instantly accessible and located wherever it is needed, you have a powerful tool for taking control of patient success. It's about empowerment for both the patient and the practitioner."

"Keto-Mojo is an important addition to our digital health data platform and the first to offer near-real-time ketone data," said Brian Carter, chief operating officer at Validic. "It aligns with our mission to improve lives by building technology that makes personal health data actionable. By delivering key insights on blood glucose levels and ketones, patients who are managing metabolic disease will have peace of mind knowing their care team has visibility into what's happening with them every day."

About Keto-Mojo

Keto-Mojo is an independently owned company committed to enhancing lives by providing powerful tools and resources that support changes in dietary lifestyle and nutritional therapies. Since launching in 2017, Keto-Mojo single-handedly lowered the cost of ketone testing by 75%. Then, in October 2020, it released the GK+ meter with the most advanced technology in blood testing accompanied by a free HIPAA-compliant app that allows users to track and graph their readings on their smartphones and automatically calculates the Glucose Ketone Index (GKI). The release of MyMojoHealth completes the circle by providing healthcare practitioners a secure connection and access to patient data in real-time. Keto-Mojo is distributed in 31 countries. To learn more about Keto-Mojo and MyMojoHealth, visit https://keto-mojo.com/.

About Validic

Founded in 2010, Validic improves the quality of human life by building technology that makes personal data actionable. Validic provides the scalable digital health solutions used by leading health plans and providers, such as Kaiser Permanente, Mass General Brigham, Cleveland Clinic, and Humana, to deliver personalized member experiences for condition management, remote monitoring, and wellness promotion. With a platform-first approach, Validic creates operational efficiency through seamless workflow integrations at enterprise scale — with more than 5 million active users and 530 supported devices. Validic has recently been named the Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough and North American RPM Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit validic.com and follow @validic on Twitter to learn more.

